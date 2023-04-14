Blind date: ‘We discovered we have the same birthday’

BENNY G.: 28 / doctoral student in economics

LAST THING HE READ: The Devil in the White City: Murder, Magic, and Madness at the Fair That Changed America

WHEN HE IS HAPPIEST: With friends on his pontoon boat on Lake Winnipesaukee

7 P.M. THE RED HOUSE RESTAURANT, CAMBRIDGE

PARTY TIME

Liz My fond childhood memories include reading this column every Sunday (while also hogging the comics page). So to the kids reading this: One day this could be you!

Advertisement

Benny I enjoy meeting new people, so I figured why not give Cupid a shot?

Liz I got weirdly nervous, complained that I had nothing to wear, and then found my favorite winter dress hidden in the back of my closet. I decided to wear my favorite hummingbird earrings that people always love.

Benny I went from the office to the gym to dinner.

Liz When I got to the restaurant, the waiters were so welcoming, it felt like I was being hosted by the lovely characters in Beauty and the Beast. He got out of his chair and we hugged hello. He had dark hair, dark eyes, and an awesome smile. Good work, editor, you accidentally chose my type.

Benny [She was] tall and well dressed (much better than me!).

WHAT’S YOUR SIGN

Liz The conversation was like a car revving its engine ready to go. We hurriedly decided what to order so we could dive into chatting.

Benny We discovered we have the same birthday (and the same year!). We are both graduate students. Liz is working on fascinating research predicting vulnerability to dementia using speech patterns from earlier in life. She loves board games and plays the cello for fun. We both like to ski. We have a few mutual acquaintances.

Advertisement

Liz Benny is an economics PhD student studying wealth distribution and racial equality. Our similarities included being undergraduate mentors, going to Harvard (me for undergrad, him for grad school), and having the same exact birthday. We talked about so many things I can’t list them all, and I kept forgetting to eat because I was distracted by the continuous conversation.

Benny I got the tuna steak and Liz got the gnocchi. The food and service were typical of upscale Harvard Square food.

Liz When deciding what appetizers to split, he suggested the octopus—one of my favorite foods but a rarely shared preference.

Benny I had a nice time chatting even though I thought the elements that make for a romantic connection were missing.

GIFT EXCHANGE

Liz We agreed to get up twice but then kept talking. He didn’t ask for my number, which made me wonder if he wasn’t interested, but I still asked him if he wanted to exchange numbers. He said he had forgotten, and worst case he would’ve gotten my number from the editor, which I was hoping wasn’t a cover to avoid making me feel bad. I said we should do this again sometime and he agreed. Then we started texting funny music videos and plans for the next date.

Benny Liz called an Uber. I waited outside with her for the car to come. We hugged goodbye.

Liz It’s in the works. Benny had me at, “Bar trivia or board games?”

Advertisement

Benny Not every date works out romantically, but I’d enjoy attending one of Liz’s board game nights (and inevitably losing to her).

POST MORTEM

Liz / A

Benny / A

Go on a blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application at bostonglobe.com/cupid. Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid.



