Five things to do in and around Boston, April 17-23

Run past the finish line and into the Mile 27 Post-Race Party at Fenway Park, hosted by Samuel Adams. Celebrate with friends, family, and participants of the Boston Marathon with live entertainment, a presentation of champions, and concessions. 6:30 p.m. Tickets: $15 for guests, $5 for athletes, free for children 12 and younger. baa.org/races

Tuesday-Thursday

Innovative Thinking

Take the kids to learn about engineering and artificial intelligence during April vacation week workshops at the MIT Museum. Each session, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., is tailored for an age group: Tuesday’s, on design and making, is for ages 14-19, while Wednesday’s (AI) and Thursday’s (design and making) are family-friendly, and geared toward ages 11 and up with accompanying adult. Tickets, starting at $15, include museum admission. Register at mitmuseum.mit.edu.

Wednesday-Thursday

Star Athletes

Partake in a little bit of every sport at the All Girls Sports and Wellness Festival. Expert instructors will guide girls in learning basketball, self-defense, rock climbing, swimming, and more. There will also be wellness speakers to train the mind, body, and spirit. Lunch will be provided. Participants must be Boston residents ages 9 to 14. Held at the Leahy-Holloran Community Center, the free event will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. Register at boston.gov/sports.

Saturday

Crying Wool

Leave behind your winter layers at the 36th Annual Sheepshearing Festival at Gore Place. There will be demonstrations of traditional shearing and herding dogs, live music, and craft and fiber artists. Food vendors, many from around New England, will be on site. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets $20, free for members and children 12 and younger. goreplace.org

Saturday

Care for Mother Nature

Celebrate Earth Day at the Neponset River Spring Cleanup. Join staff and volunteers to clean up the waterfronts and parklands along the river. There will be trash bags, gloves, hand sanitizer, and other supplies provided. Held from 9 a.m. to noon. Choose a clean-up site upon registration at neponset.org.

