Home design ideas: A nondescript dining room finds life through color

1 An Ikea mirror inherited from a family member hangs over the Crate & Barrel ribbed sideboard. “I’d rather recycle than throw things in a landfill,” Griffin-Fox says.

Linda Griffin-Fox’s clients, a Concord couple with 8-year-old twins, told her at their first meeting that they absolutely love color. Not needing to hear it twice, the founder of Violetta Interior Design broke out her flash cards to determine exactly which hues they favored. Teal, magenta, and rose were in; purple and chartreuse out. “The room was a plain, humdrum box, so being able to use color was a breakthrough,” she says. “As for their style, they like Bohemian with some midcentury modern thrown in, so we pulled together an eclectic mix of pieces.”

2 Griffin-Fox wrapped the room in a tactile and washable vinyl grass-cloth from Thibaut. “It’s commonplace now, but I’ve always done wallpaper in dining rooms,” she says.

3 Benjamin Moore Teal Ocean paint transformed the dark mantel into a cheerful focal point. The tin tile ceiling-remnant-turned-artwork came from a local antiques shop by way of a New York City restaurant.

4 The Ethan Allen rough-hewn trestle table was the starting point. “They converted the breakfast nook in the kitchen into desks during COVID, so they eat every meal in here,” the designer says. Although installed close to the ceiling, the aged-brass baton chandelier from Rejuvenation offers ample presence and illumination.

5 The upholstered chairs are colorful, comfortable, and lightweight enough to easily pull in and out. “I wanted an interesting fabric against the dark wood,” Griffin-Fox says. Side chairs at each end keep the circulation path clear.

6 The splurge? Pleated drapery panels made from a nubby, sheer fabric trimmed with an embroidered tape. “You will never regret spending on custom drapery,” the designer says. “Perfectly cut, like if a seamstress makes you a dress, they make all the difference.”

Marni Elyse Katz is a contributing editor to the Globe Magazine. Follow her on Instagram @StyleCarrot. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.