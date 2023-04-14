Letters to the editor of the Boston Globe Magazine

Andy Levinsky’s “ We’ve Outlived Our Attitudes About Age ” (Perspective, February 19) was very helpful to me — an active almost 73-year-old. With all the programming and stereotypes, it’s hard not to be affected by the number. Each time I read or hear something that counters the old messages about being 80 or 90 or older, I get the opportunity to reprogram my inner dialogue. I remind myself that I potentially have 30 more years; the voice that says I could live to 100 encourages me. So, at 60 I started riding a tandem bike. At 68, my husband and I started coming to Tucson so we could ride our bicycle built for two in the winter. At 69, I started a Ukeladies group (I’d never touched a ukulele). At 70, I started mentoring. At 72, I coauthored a memoir. And, of course, I started playing pickleball!!

Szifra Birke

Lowell





We’re too prone to disregard people based on age, as if that is an automatic disqualifier. Why are [commercial airline] pilots prohibited from flying when they reach 65 (up from 60) when they just may be at the top of their skills — and we have a pilot shortage? I’m 77 and have had four commercially published books released over the past year and traveled to four countries on business. There’s a profound difference between “age” and “aging.”

Alan Weiss

East Greenwich, Rhode Island





After reading Levinsky’s cogent and interesting article, my wife and I thought about all the active friends and colleagues we have who are 90 and over, and even a few over 100. It is indeed true that “age ain’t nothing but a number.” Many of us may live on and can become — thanks to good, positive attitudes and/or good genes — creative wonders at an advanced age. [Look at] Grandma Moses, who started painting well into her late 70s, and passed away at 101.

Mel B. Yoken

New Bedford





In my seasonal sales gig at the Mashpee Commons L.L. Bean, I helped an older gentleman, shopping alone, buy jeans. He said, “You lose weight when you get old.” I said, “How old are you?” He said, “103.” I said, “And here I am feeling old at 77.” He said, “I’ve got a son who’s 77.”

Bruce J Jones

Barnstable





I am only 73 this year but have not been healthier in a decade thanks to orthopedic surgeons.

Thomas Howard

Holden





I believe 70-80 is the new middle age. My husband and parents all lived into their late 80s to mid-90s. His uncle and my grandmother lived to be 100 and 102, respectively. However, it is my mother-in-law whom I think of most. We had traveled together for a girls shopping weekend for years — well into her 90s. A true fashionista, she was known for dressing for dinner at her assisted living facility. She made two out of three meals every day in her unique, for assisted living, full kitchen and cared for her husband there. She “made parties” for friends, neighbors, and residents in the activity room, as well as hosted family. We had the privilege of having her live with us at the very end of her life when she was 95. We all cared for her until the end with much love and appreciation for what she brought to our lives.

Francine Ravelson

Milton





So much is in one’s attitude! At 75, I have a new personal motto: I am in the fourth quarter and going for overtime!

Victoria Hardy

Worcester

Scent-sitive Subject

[I recently read about a] scented workplace colleague in a New York Times letter and a scented old friend in Miss Conduct (“Lingering Concerns,” February 19). An aspect the writers didn’t mention: The sensitivity could stem from a long-COVID loss of smell in otherwise-asymptomatic people. In pursuing dialogue with the newly-offensive perfume wearers, the sufferers could suggest that COVID might be the reason that the problem has surfaced recently, due to no fault of the perfume-wearer.

Ken McElheny

Brookline





There are various causes for [a loss in sense of smell] aside from COVID; some are not concerning but it can accompany the onset of some neurological conditions as well.

Debora Trindade

Medway





Pregnancy brought on my intolerance of heavy scents. And even years after (migraines). Had experience with both parents ignoring my requests for them to lighten the load — due in part to them disbelieving they were losing sense of smell because of aging.

HarrisHawk

posted on bostonglobe.com





I have a cousin who developed a fragrance sensitivity in her 50s, well before COVID. We once walked past a perfumed security guard in a museum, and the fragrance triggered a severe asthmatic reaction that lasted until we got outside for fresh air, even with an inhaler. She even had to include a “no fragrances” request on the invitations for her daughter’s wedding. I’ve recently developed a similar sensitivity to fragranced body lotions, which cause coughing jags that leave my throat irritated. I’ve asked a friend to lighten up on her lotion — she’s experienced my coughing fits, so she understands. Real friends won’t deliberately persist on doing something they know makes you sick.

rjhalpern

posted on bostonglobe.com

Hot-Diggity Dog

“The Hot Dog Dog” (February 19) is fabulous! Thank you for publishing this heart-warming Connections! We all could use more of that these days!

Maida Broudo

Beverly Farms





Writer Marion Williams-Bennett has a beautiful, optimistic take on the world. Her beautiful prose and lovely story line, accompanied by her dog Wilbur’s sweet face, was a pleasure to read with my Sunday morning coffee. More Wilbur stories please!

Mary Schlaff

Bethesda, Maryland





I am reminded of my own black Lab who was also named Wilbur. I love the food truck guy and his thoughtful stop at the author’s home. In my own life, these “acquaintance friendships” have kept me alive. They are usually time-limited — yet crucial.

JM the JP

posted on bostonglobe.com

