For sale: Homes along the Boston Marathon route

CONDO FEE $542 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $370,000 in 2020

PROS This unit is on the second floor of a 1989 brick building in Natick Center, about 10½ miles into the Marathon route and just a few blocks from the town common, library, and the commuter rail. Enter into a living room with hardwood floors, and the updated kitchen at right has stone counters, stainless appliances, and mosaic tile backsplash. A carpeted bedroom sits across from a newer bath, and the primary bedroom at the end of the hall, painted a deep blue, has its own private bath and walk-in closet. The unit includes a deeded underground garage space and a second spot in an outdoor lot. CONS Aside from shared laundry on the third floor, there’s not much in the way of common areas — not even a lobby.

The living room of 60 East Central Street #201, Natick Handout

Beth Byrne, Advisors Living, 508-561-0521, bbyrne@advisorsliving.com

Advertisement

$765,000

1060 BEACON STREET #1 / BROOKLINE

The exterior of 1060 Beacon Street #1, Brookline Handout

SQUARE FEET 985

CONDO FEE $639 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $678,000 in 2016

PROS Ten-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, and a prime location near the race’s 25-mile mark highlight this first-floor unit in a 1905 brick building steps from the Green Line C branch and Kenmore Square. Left of the entryway, find a bedroom and a spacious living room with bowed windows and decorative fireplace; a built-in bookshelf in the living room is flanked by two swing-out windows that open to a second bedroom with its own built-in storage. Past the updated bath, the kitchen has granite counters, maple cabinets, and stainless appliances. A common roof deck offers 360-degree city views, and there’s shared laundry in the basement. The unit comes with a deeded parking spot. CONS The front bedroom faces bustling Beacon Street; an offer has been accepted.

Advertisement

The living room of 1060 Beacon Street #1, Brookline Handout

Gene Hashkes, William Raveis Real Estate, 617-270-9040, Gene.Hashkes@raveis.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.