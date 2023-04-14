Authorities seek public’s help in search for two missing Medford residents

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in a search for two Medford residents who have not been seen or heard from since the end of March, according to a joint statement released by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Medford Chief of Police Jack Buckley on Friday.
Pavel Vekshin, 28, and Kiryl Schukin, 37, were reported missing by friends and coworkers on April 9 but allegedly have not been seen since March 30, according to the statement.
A vehicle belonging to Vekshin and Schukin, who lived in a Locust Street apartment in Medford, was located by police, but their whereabouts remain unknown and their cell phones are believed to be off, authorities said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit at 781-897-6600 or the Medford Police Department Detective Division at 781-391-6767.
