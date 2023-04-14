Authorities seek public’s help in search for two missing Medford residents

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in a search for two Medford residents who have not been seen or heard from since the end of March, according to a joint statement released by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Medford Chief of Police Jack Buckley on Friday.

Pavel Vekshin, 28, and Kiryl Schukin, 37, were reported missing by friends and coworkers on April 9 but allegedly have not been seen since March 30, according to the statement.