Cardinal O’Malley reflects on Boston Marathon bombings, victims 10 years later

“Ten years removed from that horrific day, the pain and suffering we witnessed does not easily subside,” O’Malley, leader of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston, said in a statement released Friday. “During this season of Easter, as we celebrate Christ’s victory over death, we are reminded that in the midst of the darkness of this tragedy we turn to the light of Jesus Christ. We put our faith and trust in the Lord despite the senseless violence of that day.”

Cardinal Seán P. O’Malley reflected on the 10th anniversary Boston Marathon bombings and the five people who lost their lives in the attacks and the aftermath.

Advertisement

O’Malley also marked the anniversary with a call for public officials to take action on issues surrounding gun safety and mental health, in the wake of recent mass shootings in Kentucky and Tennessee.

“We live in a world where increasingly senseless violent acts take the lives of innocent people, including children,” he said. “We need our leaders to demonstrate the courage to find consensus and enact policies for gun safety and mental health programs, to save lives and address the underlying causes of this violence.”

The marathon bombings claimed three lives at the finish line on April 15, 2013. More than 260 people were injured that day, including 17 who lost limbs.

Martin Richard, 8, Lingzi Lu, 23, and Krystle Campbel, 29, died in the blasts near the finish line on Boylston Street on April 15, 2013.

Three days later, MIT Police Officer Sean Collier, 27, was shot and killed by the bombers, Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, in an ambush as he sat in his cruiser on MIT’s campus late at night.

A short time later, in the early hours of April 19, gunfire and explosions broke out in a Watertown neighborhood in a shootout between police and the brothers. Numerous officers were injured in the fight, including Boston Police Sergeant Dennis Simmonds when one of the attackers’ homemade pipe bombs exploded near his head. Simmonds, 28, died a year later of a brain aneurysm.

Advertisement

“We will never forget them,” O’Malley said. “Each of their lives was a unique expression of love, concern for others, and courage. They will remain in our prayers as will their loved ones who continue to mourn their loss.”

Many still live with the physical and emotional trauma inflicted that day, including men, women, and children who lost limbs and first responders who ran toward the smoke to aid the victims just moments after the blasts.

“Hundreds were injured that day and, in their recovery, have inspired us with their courage and determination to not let hate deter them from living their lives,” O’Malley said.

“Survivors of the marathon bombing continue to amaze us each year by running the race as a sign of hope and the resiliency of the human spirit. We are grateful to our first responders who selflessly charged into danger to rescue the injured and bring aid and comfort to all who were impacted. They exemplified the best of humanity.”

Read more about the Boston Marathon

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.