Record temperatures possible again Friday before Boston cools down for Marathon Monday

If you’re reading this looking for the forecast for the Boston Marathon, it’s toward the end.

Boston reached 88 degrees yesterday for a new record high, while inland areas from Norwood up through Southern New Hampshire were at or a little above 90 degrees. This is way out of the ordinary for this time of year. We did not break monthly records, but 90 degrees so early is definitely notable.

Friday’s forecast temperature is very interesting. We have what’s called a back door cold front, which will be slipping down from Eastern Canada into Eastern Massachusetts.

On the western side of this, front temperatures will quickly rise into the 80s this morning. If Boston reaches 82 before the cold front passes and the wind shifts, a new record will be set for the second day in a row. However, if the front moved a little faster and the wind shift occurs an hour or two earlier temperatures will not reach a new record.

West of 495, the front will not arrive until this afternoon. The air will get quite a bit warmer. It’s likely to approach the upper 80s to even near 90 degrees back through Hartford in the Connecticut River Valley.

Cooler air will push west Friday afternoon, putting an end to record heat. WeatherBell

Eventually the cooler air will make it across all of New England, ending the summer-like warmth for a while.

Saturday is much cooler. Temperatures will struggle even reach 60 degrees. With the wind off the water, it will feel quite raw.

A weather system approaches Saturday night with a few showers into Sunday. This does not look like a lot of rain, and we could really use it. A significant reason why temperatures got so warm yesterday — and will again get so warm today — is the air mass over us is similar to what we would see in July. When you combine this with the lack of leaves and the very dry ground, it allows that air mass to reach its maximum potential.

Whatever showers fall Sunday should be done by the middle of the morning to early afternoon, and then it will be cloudy with maybe a break or two of sun. Temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees. The more splashes of sun, the higher temperatures can go.

Race day forecast

Monday is Patriots Day and also the Boston Marathon. It looks like runners will have more of a headwind, but it won’t be very strong. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees at sunrise, then reaching the lower 60s around noon. This will be a decent temperature profile for both runners and spectators.

A wind from the east will be a headwind for marathon runners on Monday. WeatherBell

In terms of showers for Monday, weather systems are modeled to be a little slower, therefore most of the shower activities should come in the afternoon. This will give us dry roads to start the race. It may turn damp for runners who start the race later.