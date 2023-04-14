Guardsman suspected of leaking classified documents due in court in Boston

The 21-year-old Dighton man was arrested by heavily armed law enforcement agents at his family’s home in Dighton on Thursday following an investigation by the FBI, Department of Justice, and the Pentagon into the source of classified documents which included detailed US intelligence assessments of the war in Ukraine and other sensitive matters, according to news reports.

Jack D. Teixeira, a member of Massachusetts Air National Guard accused of leaking classified documents online, is scheduled to appear in US District Court in Boston on Friday.

The Associated Press reported that investigators believe Teixeira led an online messaging group where the documents first appeared. A Washington Post report Wednesday described how the group’s leader posted the classified documents on a regular basis for months, before they came to wider public attention last week.

He faces charges of alleged unauthorized possession and transmission of sensitive government information that he allegedly accessed while assigned to Otis Air Force Base, part of Joint Base Cape Cod as a member of the 102nd Intelligence Wing, according to authorities and reporting by the Globe and other media.

Teixeira was ordered out of his family’s home at gunpoint by agents in tactical gear and was directed to walk backward toward their armored vehicle. In video footage of the scene, officers in FBI vests could be seen driving him away, handcuffed, in an SUV.

Teixeira graduated from Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School in 2020, according to Bill Runey, the district’s superintendent.

Classmates described him as quiet and bookish with an intense interest in the military, the Globe reported.

“He was a huge history buff, especially when it came to wars,” said John Powell, who attended middle school and high school with Teixeira. “From a young age, I remember he would have a book on, I believe, US military aircrafts, armaments, like a real big textbook.”

Teixeira has been a member of the Air National Guard since 2019, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

A key question that remained unanswered Thursday was how a young, low-level Guardsman could have accessed such sensitive US secrets, the Globe reported.

“I can’t explain why the Massachusetts Air National Guard’s Intelligence Wing would have access to the kind of information that has been disclosed,” said Juliette Kayyem, who oversaw the state’s National Guard while serving as a homeland security adviser to then-governor Deval Patrick.

“This is a unit I knew,” she said. “Why a 21-year-old in the Air National Guard has access to intelligence about a war that we’re not fighting, and that poses no threat to the homeland, is the question that has to be answered.”

Information from earlier Globe coverage was used in this report.

This is a developing story.





