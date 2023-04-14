fb-pixel Skip to main content

Read the criminal complaint against Jack Teixeira, charged in leak of classified documents

Updated April 14, 2023, 16 minutes ago

Jack Teixeira, a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard accused of leaking classified documents online, was formally charged on Friday in US District Court in Boston.

Teixeira faces two counts: The unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information and the unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents or material, according to the criminal complaint against him.

Teixeira was represented by a federal public defender and ordered held pending a detention hearing.

Read the documents here:

