Massive fire engulfs Topsfield home, spreads to nearby golf course

The large single-family home was under renovation at the time, Topsfield Fire Chief, Jen Collins-Brown, said in an e-mail. No one was home at the time.

Multiple crews responded to 82 Coppermine Road, and state resources were en route to the scene, said Jake Wark, a spokesman for the state fire marshal’s office.

A four-alarm fire at a large home in Topsfield spread to an adjacent golf course amid dry, windy conditions Friday afternoon, according to state and local fire officials.

The fire spread to the Ferncroft Country Club, Collins-Brown said.

“I’m not sure to what extent,” Collins-Brown said.

She said that she had an engine covering that part of the fire and asked the country club to turn on it’s sprinklers.

No injuries were reported, Collins-Brown said.

Video broadcast by WHDH showed large flames roaring through the home, destroying much of it.

The home is adjacent to Fernwood Country Club, a private golf club that straddles the Middleton and Topsfield town lines.

Attempts to reach the country club were not immediately successful Friday evening.

The 13-room home has a value of $2.2 million, according to town property records.





Unusually mild temperatures, dry conditions and winds have made for dangerous fire conditions in recent days across Massachusetts.

“With the snow long since melted, plenty of dry tinder on the ground, and not much green vegetation to slow a fire’s growth, even a spark or ember can quickly grow out of control,” said Wark, spokesman for the fire marshal’s office. “These fires are extremely labor-intensive for firefighters and can demand many departments’ resources.”

Kyle Pederson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said that wind gusts Friday at Beverly Airport, which is near Topsfield, between 10 and 15 miles-per-hour.

Pederson said that there was a backdoor front, which is when northeast winds come off the ocean, between noon and 1 p.m. which caused wind gusts to jump from five to 14 miles-per-hour.

Pederson said that could have impacted the fire in Topsfield.

“It’s certainly possible with the wind increase and the wind direction change,” Pederson said. “I’m sure it could have caused issues with any fires that are out there today.”

Pederson also said that low relative humidity throughout the afternoon also could have fanned the fire. Relative humidity was measured at 32-percent at its lowest.

The area is also going through a pre-greenup period where there are lots of dead leaves and brush on the ground, Pederson said.

Wark said that people should exercise caution when dealing with fire outside.

“We want to urge everyone to exercise caution with any open flame, including smoking materials, outdoors,” Wark said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.