MBTA general manager Phillip Eng: ‘We have a lot of steps to get to the finish line’

“I know we have a lot of steps to get to the finish line,” he said during a brief phone interview Friday morning.

But, one week in, the transit leader remains optimistic the MBTA can fix its biggest problems, even if he’s not sure how long it will take.

New MBTA general manager Phillip Eng knows he’s inherited a transit system in dire straits — plagued by service cuts , safety problems , and a dwindling ridership that has increasingly lost faith in its reliability.

The MBTA made Eng available only for 10 minutes. He wanted to discuss his first week as general manager and the T’s new recruitment efforts. He did not, however, provide specific goals for ridership or service improvements, or discuss when riders can expect to see an improvement in their commutes.

His first week has been filled with briefings about the T’s operations, safety, and reliability. He has had a handful of photo-ops — on the Red Line, at the T’s maintenance facility, Cabot Yard, and on the recently reopened East Boston Ferry. He’s commuted on the T daily from his temporary housing in East Boston and talked to riders, who he says have raised several concerns about the T’s speed restrictions and when service might improve.

He said resolving those slow zones across the system is “paramount” for him, as is making sure that the T stays on top of those repairs. Despite a system-wide slowdown last month, speed restrictions still cover roughly a quarter of the T’s subway tracks.

Eng has yet to receive a list of the work needed to lift slow zones on the T’s subway lines, which he requested as he began the job. He said he expects to get some preliminary information by next week, though publicly releasing information about their repair plan — and completing that work — will also take more time.

“While I’m stressing for them sooner rather than later, I’m not going to rush them,” he said. “What I don’t want to do is have us go in and do repairs and then come back later and find out that we missed something.”

Catching up on the T’s maintenance backlog will be a mammoth task. In 2019, transportation officials estimated the T would need more than $10 billion to fix and replace infrastructure around the system. Riders are also currently shouldering significant service cuts amid a string of serious safety problems in the last year and a half, including a ceiling panel that almost fell on a commuter earlier this spring.

Eng said he does plan to prioritize repairs in the most congested, high-traffic sections for riders, and make sure diversions — when the T shuts down service on evenings or weekends — are focused, effective, and transparent.

“I want to make sure when we go in that we are targeting all of the defects within an area,” he said. “Once we have a schedule together on when we will be able to finish work and when we will be able to lift speed restrictions, we will be sharing that publicly.”

The many goals Eng outlined — improving accountability, changing the agency’s work culture, and pushing for adequate funding — are promises that riders have heard before. But Eng pointed to his prior record at the Long Island Rail Road in New York, which saw on-time performance improve steadily during his leadership.

Improving the T’s service will naturally improve ridership, he added.

“Once we restore service to the levels it should be, people will use it,” he said.

