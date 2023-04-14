In N.H., Ron DeSantis plays up parental rights, avoids mentioning Florida’s new 6-week abortion ban

Each remark he made at the state Republican party’s 2023 Amos Tuck dinner stoked the crowd’s approval. But the line that drew the biggest applause, the one that got a standing ovation from a majority of the 500 ticket-buying attendees, was his comment about how K-12 public schools address sensitive subjects, especially those related to transgender people.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis racked up applause lines during his speech Friday night to Republicans in New Hampshire. He touted low-tax fiscal policy, border security, and law and order. He denounced corporate involvement in what he called “woke” activism.

“I think parents should be able to send their kids to second grade, let them watch cartoons, just let them be kids without having somebody’s agenda shoved down their throat,” he said. “It is wrong to tell a second-grader that they were born in the wrong body.”

DeSantis, a father of three, said he doesn’t care if his political opponents dislike his message.

“I’m standing up for what is true. I’m standing up for what is right,” he said.

As the crowd roared, DeSantis rolled into his next point: higher education. He said Florida will become the first state to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives from its institutions of higher learning. He called current DEI efforts “a Trojan horse for leftist ideology.”

His remarks reflected the culture war topics that have fueled his rise in national prominence. As governor, DeSantis has signed laws and issued executive orders to advance a conservative agenda that treats public school classrooms as the epicenter of an ideological battle against progressive ideals of LGBTQ inclusion and racial justice.

Guests were screened with metal detectors, and at one point two protesters rushed the stage, chanting “Jews against DeSantis” and making it all the way to the Florida governor before trying to unfurl a sign.

Progressive activists staged a small demonstration outside the venue before DeSantis spoke. They carried signs with messages like, “Don’t Say DeSantis,” a reference to the legislation that critics have dubbed Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law. And they read excerpts from their favorite banned books, including titles that relay the experiences of gender nonconforming people and racial minorities. They said New Hampshire is following Florida’s lead with ill-advised policies that harm marginalized people.

Across the street, another group of demonstrators flew flags in support of former president Donald Trump, who is running for another term. While some said they would vote for DeSantis if he runs for president and wins the GOP nomination, others said they would rather name Trump as their write-in pick than settle for DeSantis.

Lou Gargiulo, a businessman and former state lawmaker who has supported Trump since 2015, said he’s thinking pragmatically: DeSantis has done “a superb job” in Florida, he said, but Trump is the known quantity who’s ready to enact Republican priorities as president.

“I think a lot of people feel if we’re going to make a change, we need to have somebody who can get the ground running and do the things that are necessary,” he said, noting that he would support DeSantis if Trump weren’t in the race.

DeSantis, who’s widely viewed as Trump’s most viable GOP challenger, hasn’t officially announced his 2024 presidential candidacy. His likely run faces a long road ahead, as Trump still enjoys broad support among Republicans, including those in New Hampshire, where the first-in-the-nation GOP primary will be held in less than 10 months.

Although he spoke with pride about a long list of his conservative wins, DeSantis made no mention of a major bill he signed less than 24 hours before his speech. In a private ceremony late Thursday, he signed a bill that bans abortion in Florida after six weeks of pregnancy — a move that could be popular among some conservatives but unpopular among the broader electorate.

Lynda Payette, a member of the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women, said she agreed with everything DeSantis said Friday night. But she disagrees with him on what went unsaid: his support for Florida’s abortion ban.

“I think it’s going to hurt him,” Payette added, noting that Republicans suffered bruising defeats in 2022 over their stance on abortion.

Payette, who plans to vote for Trump in 2024, said DeSantis’ speech Friday night sounded an awful lot like Trump in 2015. “It’s almost like he’s taking the words of Trump and doing it now,” she said. But she doesn’t expect that to woo Trump-supporting Granite Staters, she said.

“I don’t think DeSantis is going to make it,” she added.

Democrats hammered DeSantis for omitting any reference to what they called “his anti-choice agenda” on abortion.

“While he tries to hide his record as he works to out-MAGA the field, he and the rest of the 2024 Republican contenders can count on being held accountable for their dangerous threats to women’s health care and personal freedom here in New Hampshire,” said Aida Ross, a spokesperson for the New Hampshire Democratic Party.

The crowd that gave DeSantis such a warm welcome was a veritable who’s-who of New Hampshire GOP politics. And DeSantis turned on the charm.

“I was born and raised in Florida, and it’s only been recently that we’ve developed a sense of state pride ourselves,” DeSantis said. “We’re proud to have stood up for freedom in the last few years when it wasn’t easy. We did it our own way and I’m proud of that.”

“But I must admit we draw inspiration from the people here in New Hampshire,” DeSantis continued. “Because more than any other state, you don’t mince words when it comes to your stand on liberty. You say it very clearly: Live Free or Die.”

State and local officeholders, party leaders, and current and past candidates were among the attendees at the dinner. They voiced approval for DeSantis’ message.

Senate President Jeb Bradley said DeSantis is talking about issues that matter to parents. Bradley is among the GOP leaders backing New Hampshire’s current parental rights bill, which would require schools to disclose information upon request to parents about a child’s gender expression. The measure passed the Senate and is up for a hearing in the House on Tuesday.

“People are sick and tired of unelected individuals thinking they know better about what their kids need than they as parents do, and they want to deny access to important information to parents,” he said. “It’s a message that’s clearly resonating. I just hope we can get it through the House.”

Bradley said DeSantis demonstrated that he offers a polished and appealing message. Whether he votes for DeSantis likely depends on who else runs.

“Look, I’m good friends with Chris Sununu. I’m not going to deny that,” Bradley said of the New Hampshire governor, who is thought to be mulling a presidential run. “If he jumps in, I’m with him. But I think DeSantis would make a very good candidate if he runs.”

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @reporterporter.