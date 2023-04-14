One killed, one injured after house explodes in Berlin, officials say

A house exploded and burst into flames in Berlin Friday morning, killing one person and injuring another, officials said.
The explosion happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. at 71 Pleasant St., according to Jake Wark, a spokesperson for the state’s Department of Fire Services.
The two-and-a-half story house “sustained catastrophic damage,” Wark said by e-mail. Firefighters battled the blaze for about 90 minutes, he said.
An older adult was pronounced dead at the scene, Wark said. Another person was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, officials said.
“The origin and cause of the fire and explosion are under investigation by the Berlin Fire Department, Berlin Police Department, and State Police assigned to the offices of the State Fire Marshal and Worcester County District Attorney,” Wark said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
