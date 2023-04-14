One killed, one injured after house explodes in Berlin, officials say

A house exploded and burst into flames in Berlin Friday morning, killing one person and injuring another, officials said.

The explosion happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. at 71 Pleasant St., according to Jake Wark, a spokesperson for the state’s Department of Fire Services.

The two-and-a-half story house “sustained catastrophic damage,” Wark said by e-mail. Firefighters battled the blaze for about 90 minutes, he said.