Plagued by slow zones, MBTA says it’s ready for Boston Marathon crowds

“The MBTA’s in a good position to handle these large volumes of people,” Transit Police Chief Kenneth Green told reporters this week at a press conference about Boston Marathon preparedness. He added the T is “absolutely” ready.

This year, despite the myriad issues plaguing the beleaguered transit agency, taking the T remains the stance of both the MBTA and City Hall, even if it now comes with the suggestion to “budget additional travel time.”

Every year, Boston has the same message to the hundreds of thousands of people coming to witness the world’s oldest marathon: don’t drive in, take the T.

Advertisement

The transit agency is continuing to try to coax people to ride rather than drive on Monday. The T has created a $15 “Marathon Pass” to allow unlimited use of the Commuter Rail. The Red, Orange, Blue, and Silver lines will operate on their regular weekday schedules, with additional service before and after the race. The Copley Green Line station — which is right at the finish line — will be closed.

Buses, however, will run Saturday schedules, the T said, with some routes having detours to accommodate the Marathon. The T encouraged people to sign up for alerts for regular updates.

At the same time, though, the agency is also warning people to “expect some delays in service” because of speed restrictions that cover about a quarter of the system’s subway tracks.

Those dreaded “slow zones” existed in some areas of the T. But the number and length of them increased following an inspection last month from the state Department of Public Utilities that found serious track defects, which forced the T to see if there are more problems in the same vein.

As of Friday, the last business day before the Marathon, 24.5% of the subway system had slow zones, including 26% of the Red Line, 24% of the Orange Line, 18% of the Green Line, and 43% of the Blue Line.

Advertisement

The Green Line is what runs closest to the race route in Boston, though the whole system will play an important part Monday. The Red and Orange lines are the major arterials heading to the northern and southern suburbs, and the Blue Line carries passengers from downtown to Logan International Airport across the harbor.

The success of the T on Marathon Monday will be one of the first big tests under new General Manager Phillip Eng, who started earlier this week.

In an interview with the Globe Friday, Eng said he has not received the list of the work needed to lift slow zones, which he requested as he began the job. He said he expects to get some preliminary information by next week.

Green, the Transit Police chief, said this week that the speed restrictions are “not going to stop us in getting people from point A to B.”

“There may be some slow zones, but the T is working feverishly to rectify that problem,” he said.

This year’s Boston Marathon, the 127th running of the oldest such race in the world, is expected to include nearly 30,000 runners. And upwards of a half a million spectators are expected to gather across the 26.2-mile course to cheer them on.

This year’s event is particularly noteworthy, as it marks a decade since the bombing near the finish line that killed three and wounded hundreds more. Two police officers were also killed, one during the multiday manhunt that followed the bombing and another a year later from head injuries he sustained during a shootout with one of the bombers.

Advertisement

Asked whether the T is ready for the influx of people on Monday, Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration deferred to Green’s comments.

The city added in a statement that it urged people coming into town “not to drive their personal vehicles.” Rather, the city pointed to the Bluebike rental program and the T.

“Walking is also a great way to move around Boston,” the Wu administration said.

Some transit watchers are less enthusiastic about the T’s approach.

“It’s a little too late now, but the T should be putting out clearer information about bus route diversions and not urging people to refer to T alerts,” said Jarred Johnson, executive director of the transit advocacy group TransitMatters.

Mela Bush, a Boston transit activist, laughed at the idea of the T being ready for next week.

“Marathon Monday?” said Bush, head of the T Riders Union advocacy organization. “They can’t handle the riders on non-Marathon Monday.”

Taylor Dolven and Elizabeth Koh of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com.Follow him on Twitter @cotterreporter.