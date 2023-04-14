Rachel Pollack, transgender activist and authority on tarot, dies at 77

Ms. Pollack’s professional writing career began in 1971, when she sold her first short story, “Pandora’s Bust,” which was featured in New Worlds, a quarterly science-fiction anthology edited by the author Michael Moorcock. But she soon became better known for her writings on tarot cards, to which she had been introduced a year earlier. She was, she later recalled, immediately drawn in.

Rachel Pollack, a transgender activist and writer who was an expert on interpreting tarot and created the first transgender superheroine for DC Comics, died April 7 at her home in Rhinebeck, New York. She was 77.

Advertisement

“Each card seemed a frozen moment in a story,” Ms. Pollack wrote in a 2015 essay for the Tarosophy Tarot Association. “The cards originated as images, not doctrines or the set of meanings we attach to them. This allows them to pull together strands and possibilities, to create stories that are meaningful in people’s lives.”

Get Today's Headlines The day's top stories delivered every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Ms. Pollack parlayed her passion for the cards, which are used to provide life guidance to believers, into “Seventy-Eight Degrees of Wisdom,” a modern guide to the history and interpretation of tarot. Originally published in two parts, in 1980 and 1983, and later combined into one volume, it became a widely used resource and earned her recognition as a tarot authority.

Her “Salvador Dalí’s Tarot,” a guidebook to tarot paintings by Dalí that were commissioned for the James Bond film “Live and Let Die” (the deal fell through, but Dalí completed the work), was published in 1985 and brought her to the attention of Neil Gaiman. Gaiman, who would soon become a well-known fantasy author, was then a journalist and interviewed her for the British newspaper Today. In 1990, when Gaiman wanted to include a tarot reading in a comic book he was writing, he asked Ms. Pollack for help.

Advertisement

The two of them visited Mysteries, a New Age bookstore in London, in search of a deck to use. “What fascinated me,” Gaiman said in an interview, “was the point where they realized this was Rachel Pollack; I was in the shop with a rock star. I had not realized until that moment how important Rachel’s writing was.”

Five years later, Ms. Pollack, Gaiman and the artist Dave McKean joined forces to create “Vertigo Tarot,” a guidebook and a set of cards featuring many of DC Comics’ mystical characters.

The writer Susie Bright worked with Ms. Pollack to record the audio version of “Seventy-Eight Degrees of Wisdom,” which was released in 2021. But the women had been aware of each other long before that. In the 1990s, they admired each other’s work: Bright’s as a contributor to, and eventual editor-in-chief of, the lesbian sex publication On Our Backs, and Ms. Pollack’s as a regular contributor to TransSisters: The Journal of Transsexual Feminism.

“She lived to peel back the onion. What’s underneath this? What’s underneath that? I liked that about her,” Bright said in an interview.

Rachel Grace Pollack was born on Aug. 17, 1945, in Brooklyn to Sol Pollack, who managed a lumber yard, and Ruth Pollack, an executive secretary. She earned a degree in English at New York University and a master’s degree in English from Claremont Graduate School (now Claremont Graduate University) in California.

She met Matoff through an online tarot discussion group in 2000, and the two met in person later that year at a pagan convention in San Francisco. “It became romantic the night we met,” Matoff said. They were married last year in the intensive care unit at North Duchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, where Ms. Pollack was undergoing treatment.

Advertisement

In addition to Matoff, Ms. Pollack is survived by a sister, Judy Greenman.

Writing in TransSisters in 1995, Ms. Pollack said she came out as transgender and lesbian in 1971 and underwent gender confirmation surgery in 1976.

In an interview this year with LGBT Health and Wellbeing, a charitable organization in Scotland, she talked about having the surgery in the Netherlands.

“There was a surgeon, and then there was a psychiatrist, and I had to go get his permission,” she recalled. “So I went to see him, and I knew him because I was in a support group that he officially monitored, so I talked to him and he said: ‘Well, you obviously know yourself better than I do, and you know what you’re getting into, so that’s fine. I will give permission.’ My entire time with the psychiatrist was 20 minutes.”

In that same interview, she noted a difference between when she underwent her transition and now. “The big thing that’s changed, an astonishing change, is that transgender people are now visible. Society recognizes that this is something people can be,” she said. “Obviously, there is a strong reactionary element fighting change, as always, but the difference is remarkable.”

Advertisement

Ms. Pollack’s 1988 fantasy novel, “Unquenchable Fire,” the story of a divorced woman in New York state who becomes pregnant with the messiah in a United States where miracles are commonplace, won the Arthur C. Clarke Award for best science fiction novel. Writing in The New York Review of Science Fiction, Gwyneth Jones called it “a real tour de force, full of wicked wit.” A sequel, “Temporary Agency,” was published in 1994 and nominated for a Nebula Award.

“Godmother Night,” her 1996 novel about two women who fall in love and their relationship with a personification of Death, won the World Fantasy Award, which has been given at the annual World Fantasy Convention since 1975. A Kirkus review said it “shows Pollack to be one of our best fantasists.”

As Ms. Pollack knew, representation matters. In 1993, DC Comics began publishing her work in Doom Patrol, a comic book about heroes with strange powers that often made them outsiders. She created the company’s first transgender hero: Kate Godwin, also known as Coagula, who could dissolve things with one hand and solidify them with the other.

In Coagula’s first appearance, she talked about being brushed off by the Justice League of America. “I suspect they liked my powers, but couldn’t handle me,” she says. The “me” is rendered in bold. In the next panel, readers get a close-up of a button on her jacket that reads, “Put a transsexual lesbian on the Supreme Court.”

Advertisement

It was a fairly quiet introduction for a character who would play an important role in the team’s adventures. An article last year on the entertainment website Polygon noted, “Kate’s story remains — even 30 years later — among the deepest portrayals of the trans experience in mainstream superhero comics, fueled by Pollack’s own trans experience.”

Gaiman recalled talking with Ms. Pollack about Wanda, a transgender character he included in his Sandman series for DC. Ms. Pollack, he said, disagreed with some of what happened to the character.

“Rachel’s reaction to that was to write Coagula,” he said. “She wanted to do it her way.”