Revere high-schoolers hit the heights with musical performance

“They went crazy,” Sabrina Marques, a senior who played Daniela, the loud, bold owner of a salon, said of the audience, which included her family and friends. “I was like, ‘I knew we would surprise you guys.’ And that was the best feeling for me.”

Dozens of students, many of whom are native Spanish speakers, embraced the multilingual musical’s themes of home and community, set to a score that blends hip hop, Latin rhythms, and ballads.

REVERE — “In the Heights,” the Broadway show about life in a largely Hispanic New York neighborhood, brought the audience to its feet at Revere High School, where students performed in the school’s first musical in over 30 years.

The three-hour production performed Wednesday and Thursday night in the school auditorium featured a live orchestra, and a joyful cast singing and dancing in vibrant costumes.

Cast members mourned the on-stage death of Abuela Claudia, played by Nandy Vilson, in the debut performance of “In the Heights” at Revere High School. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe/Carlin Stiehl

The show by Broadway legend Lin-Manuel Miranda set in Washington Heights was a perfect fit for Revere High, where 63 percent of students are Hispanic, data show.

“This was important to me, to have them see themselves on stage, see themselves represented in these characters and take pride,” said Kristina Menissian, a first-year theater teacher at the school who directed the play.

Miranda, best known for the global smash “Hamilton,” got into the act, too. After learning that Revere High had chosen “In the Heights” for its first musical in decades, he sent a video wishing the cast and crew good luck.

Senior Jonathan Moran, landed a leading role as Usnavi, the single owner of a bodega.

Moran said he fell in love with theater when he signed up for Menissian’s theater class last September.

“I mean, I’ve seen ‘Hamilton’ before, but other than that, I had no experience with musicals,” Moran said. “This whole thing has helped me out physically and mentally. I feel like I need this in order to keep sane.”

(From left) Mariah Ayala (Sonny), Julianna Marchese (Vanessa,) and Jonathan Moran (Usnavi) met outside the bodega the performance. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe/Carlin Stiehl

Hearing the audience applaud for the first time was amazing, said Adriana DeCicco, a junior who served as the stage manager.

“Every time the audience reacted, it was like, chills,” said DeCicco, who controlled lights during the show and managed the set and props, along with other pre-show preparations.

They cheered after every musical number and let out a hushed ooh when the stage lights suddenly cut to depict an abrupt power outage. They whooped as Usnavi finally kissed his love interest, Vanessa; and “awwed” as a college student, Nina, hugged her childhood friend and lover, Benny, goodbye.

During the number “Carnaval del Barrio,” which depicted the characters having a block party, the cast waved the flags of Guatemala, Cuba, Columbia, Mexico, Brazil, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic.

Wendy Gutierrez, a senior who played mother and wife Camila Rosario, said when she first heard the song, she started tearing up at the lyric, “Pa’ribba esa bandera! (Up with that flag!)”

Director Kristina Menissian (front) went over final adjustments to blocking before the performance of “In the Heights” on Wednesday. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe/Carlin Stiehl

“That part just made me so proud to be Spanish-speaking,” Gutierrez said. “I feel like I took that for granted, like, being Latino, and I didn’t realize how much I probably needed representation of myself.”

In the finale, Moran as Usnavi delivered a smooth rap flow against the hymnlike chorus of other cast members repeatedly singing, “We’re home!”

Basking in colorful lights, the cast struck their final poses as the orchestra’s last chord rang out. A beat of silence was followed by deafening cheers. The lights dimmed to black, and when they came back on a moment later, rows and rows of audience members gave the cast a standing ovation.

“It’s so cheesy … but to be honest, it does feel like our home,” Gutierrez said about the after-school theater group.

Izabelly Alves Dos Santos, a first-year student who played a man selling piragua from a street cart, chimed in, “We’re home, literally!”

Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.