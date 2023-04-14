fb-pixel Skip to main content
Rhode Island’s ties to Time’s ‘100 Most Influential People’ list

By Dan McGowan Globe Columnist,Updated April 14, 2023, 47 minutes ago
Actor Emma Watson is another person with a Rhode Island connection (she went to Brown) named one of Time's 100 most influential people. She made the list in 2015.Scott Garfitt/Associated Press

If you haven’t heard, former governor Gina Raimondo just made Time magazine’s list of the “100 Most Influential People” of 2023.

It’s impressive, but Raimondo isn’t the first Rhode Islander to make the annual list that Time has been publishing since 2004.

It’s difficult to say for sure just how many individuals with local connections have earned the honor over the past two decades, but here’s my best effort to compile a list. If you have absolutely nothing to do this weekend and you find anyone else with Rhode Island ties, send me a note.

2023

Gina Raimondo: US Commerce secretary, former Rhode Island governor. Time story

Janet Yellen: US Treasury secretary, attended Brown University. She was also on the list in 2017, 2015, and 2014. Time story

2022

Emily Oster: Brown University professor. Time story

2021

Tucker Carlson: Fox News host, attended St. George’s in Middletown. Time story

2019

Taylor Swift: Singer, occasionally lives in Westerly. She was also on the list in 2015 and 2010. Time story

2018

John Krasinski: Actor, attended Brown University. Time story

2017

Tom Perez: Former DNC chair, attended Brown University. Time story

Viola Davis: Actor, grew up in Central Falls. She was also on the list in 2012. Time story

2015

Emma Watson: Actor, attended Brown University. Time story

2010

Deborah Gist; Former Rhode Island education commissioner. Time story

2009

Ted Turner: Cable TV entrepreneur, attended Brown University. Time story

2008

Mary Lou Jepsen: Inventor, attended Brown University. Time story

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.

