Rhode Island’s ties to Time’s ‘100 Most Influential People’ list

If you haven’t heard, former governor Gina Raimondo just made Time magazine’s list of the “100 Most Influential People” of 2023.
It’s impressive, but Raimondo isn’t the first Rhode Islander to make the annual list that Time has been publishing since 2004.
It’s difficult to say for sure just how many individuals with local connections have earned the honor over the past two decades, but here’s my best effort to compile a list. If you have absolutely nothing to do this weekend and you find anyone else with Rhode Island ties, send me a note.
2023
Gina Raimondo: US Commerce secretary, former Rhode Island governor. Time story
Janet Yellen: US Treasury secretary, attended Brown University. She was also on the list in 2017, 2015, and 2014. Time story
2022
Emily Oster: Brown University professor. Time story
2021
Tucker Carlson: Fox News host, attended St. George’s in Middletown. Time story
2019
Taylor Swift: Singer, occasionally lives in Westerly. She was also on the list in 2015 and 2010. Time story
2018
John Krasinski: Actor, attended Brown University. Time story
2017
Tom Perez: Former DNC chair, attended Brown University. Time story
Viola Davis: Actor, grew up in Central Falls. She was also on the list in 2012. Time story
2015
Emma Watson: Actor, attended Brown University. Time story
2010
Deborah Gist; Former Rhode Island education commissioner. Time story
2009
Ted Turner: Cable TV entrepreneur, attended Brown University. Time story
2008
Mary Lou Jepsen: Inventor, attended Brown University. Time story
Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.