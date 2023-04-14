Rhode Island’s ties to Time’s ‘100 Most Influential People’ list

If you haven’t heard, former governor Gina Raimondo just made Time magazine’s list of the “100 Most Influential People” of 2023.

It’s impressive, but Raimondo isn’t the first Rhode Islander to make the annual list that Time has been publishing since 2004.

It’s difficult to say for sure just how many individuals with local connections have earned the honor over the past two decades, but here’s my best effort to compile a list. If you have absolutely nothing to do this weekend and you find anyone else with Rhode Island ties, send me a note.