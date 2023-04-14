Rochester, N.H., middle school closed after bomb threat

The e-mailed threat was immediately reported to police, Repucci said.

There is “no evidence that the threat is credible” and the decision to close the school “was made out of an abundance of caution,” Superintendent Kyle Repucci said in an announcement, Foster’s Daily Democrat reported .

Rochester, N.H., school officials received a bomb threat via e-mail Friday morning, prompting the city’s superintendent to close Rochester Middle School for the day.

The school’s principal, Ryan Gilpatrick, notified parents that a “life safety situation” had prompted a response from city police and firefighters.

The threat to the middle school comes just one day after a shooting threat in Portsmouth, N.H., prompted the closure of all schools there.

Advertisement

Law enforcement arrested Kyle Hendrickson, 25, in Portland, Maine, after identifying him in a video about the Portsmouth threat, which surfaced Wednesday. “The video depicted a male in a vehicle in front of Portsmouth High School with a gun,” the Portland Police Department said in a press release. “The message on the video said, ‘Imma gonna shoot up the school.’”





https://www.bostonglobe.com/2023/04/13/metro/portsmouth-nh-schools-closed-thursday-due-to-threat/

Lylah Alphonse can be reached at lylah.alphonse@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @WriteEditRepeat.