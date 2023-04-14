Security experts question how Guardsman allegedly gained access to sensitive intelligence data

Juliette Kayyem, a former assistant secretary at the US Department of Homeland Security, said via Twitter Thursday that Teixeira, a technology staffer with the Guard’s 102nd Intelligence Wing on Cape Cod arrested in connection with the leak, should never have had access to such data, which included sensitive information about the war in Ukraine .

The leak of classified intelligence documents online that was allegedly perpetrated by Jack Teixeira , a 21-year-old Air National Guardsman from Dighton, is putting a spotlight on the military’s internal security protocols, with experts calling on the Defense Department to strengthen protections against unauthorized disclosures.

“As former Homeland Security for Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick, I oversaw both the Army and Air National Guard here, including this unit,” Kayyem tweeted. “I TELL YOU THIS NOW: there was no reason for him to have access to this information except a system that granted too much access.”

Kayyem told the Boston Globe in a separate interview Thursday that she “can’t explain why the Massachusetts Air National Guard’s Intelligence Wing would have access to the kind of information that has been disclosed.”

She added: “Why a 21-year-old in the Air National Guard has access to intelligence about a war that we’re not fighting, and that poses no threat to the homeland, is the question that has to be answered.”

The vetting process for recruits, especially those in intelligence and technology roles, is also under scrutiny in the aftermath of the damaging leaks, according to Denver L. Riggleman III, a former Air Force intelligence officer.

“We need a more robust and aggregated background check/deep-dive capability using a fused approach to PAI/Social-Cyber activity,” Riggleman tweeted. “World is changing. Vetting needs to change with it.”

He said people with national security clearances can view a wide variety of classified materials.

That includes, he said, “access to cleared partitions & files and high-side (classified) email traffic on JWICS— updates, reports, white papers, briefings, draft and finished federal contract language, command specific information, threat capabilities etc.”

Teixeira, Riggleman alleged, “might have snapped pics of hard docs or the computer screen using a phone that should never be in a SCIF [sensitive compartmented information facility]—or used other means.”

Citing an unnamed US official, the Washington Post reported that Teixeira would have had access to a Defense Department computer network for top-secret information.

When asked during a briefing Thursday how such a young service member could have had access to highly sensitive documents, the Pentagon spokesman, Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, said it was the nature of the military to trust its very young service members with high and sometimes grave levels of responsibility, including high levels of security clearance.

Soldiers fresh out of high school went to fight in Iraq, Afghanistan, and other combat zones for a generation, often using top-secret intelligence and programs to target adversaries.

“We entrust our members with a lot of responsibility at a very early age. Think about a young combat platoon sergeant, and the responsibility and trust that we put into those individuals to lead troops into combat,” Ryder said.

He said military intelligence officials are working relentlessly to address the leak.

“We continue to work around the clock, along with the interagency and the intelligence community to better understand the scope, scale, and impact of these leaks,” Ryder said.

He was asked at one point what steps the Defense Department has started taking after the leak to reduce the number of people who have access to classified material.

“We continue to review of a variety of factors as it relates to safeguarding classified materials,” Ryder said. “This includes examining and updating distribution lists, assessing how and where intelligence products are shared, and a variety of other steps.”

He stressed that DOD has internal security protocols in place that were apparently deliberately violated.

“This was a deliberate, criminal act,” Ryder said. “A violation of those guidelines. And so, again, I think that’s important to understand. Now, we will continue to do everything we can to ensure that people who have a need to know when it comes to this kind of information have access to that. We’re always going to learn from every situation.”

Pressed on whether DOD was tightening the number of people with access to top secret material, Ryder said that was “accurate.”

“Again, we continue to review those distribution lists, update them, make sure there’s a need to know,” he said.

The Post reported Teixeira had access to an internal Defense Department computer network for top-secret information, called the Joint Worldwide Intelligence Communications System. That access would have allowed him the ability to read and possibly print documents classified at the same level as many of the leaked files.

Mark S. Zaid, an attorney based in Washington D.C. who represents clients in high-profile national security cases, was among the chorus of experts wondering Thursday why Teixeira allegedly had access to such high-level material.

“Part of the investigation should be why, if true, an Air National Guardsman should have had access to wide breadth of these classified docs,” Zaid tweeted. “This was part of [Edward] Snowden lesson — ability to access docs w/no need to know — that wasn’t apparently learned well enough.”

Zaid added in a follow-up tweet that it seems “unlikely” Teixeira had a legitimate reason for having access to the material.

“While it is entirely true legitimate reason could exist as to why this Air National Guardsman had access to these classified docs, from public reporting his position responsibilities — cyber IT — even though as part of Intel component, seems unlikely he should have been accessing,” Zaid wrote.

