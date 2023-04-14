Share your thoughts: A decade after the Marathon bombing, reflection and renewal

TEMPLE, Texas — It’s mid-afternoon at a Mexican chain restaurant. The guy at the next table settles in for lunch with a pistol conspicuously strapped high on his hip. “There’s something you don’t see in Massachusetts,” Marc Fucarile says with a grin.
Here outside Austin, where Fucarile lives about half the time, an armed diner enjoying a fajita is part of the tableau.
Gray patches are pushing into Fucarile’s short brown beard. The Stoneham native and Marathon bombing survivor is now 44. Ten years after the bombing, he walks with a little dipsy-do in his gait. His prosthetic right leg fits around the rounded bit of what’s left of his thigh. “My stump,” he calls it. He’s not delicate about getting his leg blown off. His other leg is a quilt of scars. There is constant dull pain in his surviving leg and phantom pain in the one he lost.
Advertisement
Mark Arsenault can be reached at mark.arsenault@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bostonglobemark. Hanna Krueger can be reached at hanna.krueger@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @hannaskrueger.