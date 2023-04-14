fb-pixel Skip to main content

Share your thoughts: A decade after the Marathon bombing, reflection and renewal

It was a perfect spring afternoon 10 years ago when two young men dropped homemade bombs amid the marathon throng and history swerved. Five lives were lost; many more, changed. A new story for an old town, built of sorrow and resolve, with still no finish line in sight.

By Mark Arsenault and Hanna Krueger Globe Staff,Updated April 14, 2023, 17 minutes ago
Marc Fucarile, 44 kisses his support dog Onyx as he was working on his laptop at the kitchen table.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

TEMPLE, Texas — It’s mid-afternoon at a Mexican chain restaurant. The guy at the next table settles in for lunch with a pistol conspicuously strapped high on his hip. “There’s something you don’t see in Massachusetts,” Marc Fucarile says with a grin.

Here outside Austin, where Fucarile lives about half the time, an armed diner enjoying a fajita is part of the tableau.

Gray patches are pushing into Fucarile’s short brown beard. The Stoneham native and Marathon bombing survivor is now 44. Ten years after the bombing, he walks with a little dipsy-do in his gait. His prosthetic right leg fits around the rounded bit of what’s left of his thigh. “My stump,” he calls it. He’s not delicate about getting his leg blown off. His other leg is a quilt of scars. There is constant dull pain in his surviving leg and phantom pain in the one he lost.

Mark Arsenault can be reached at mark.arsenault@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bostonglobemark. Hanna Krueger can be reached at hanna.krueger@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @hannaskrueger.