Springfield man wanted in connection with Holyoke killing surrenders to police

A 21-year-old Springfield man on the Massachusetts State Police’s Most Wanted list surrendered to police Thursday in connection with the killing of a Holyoke man in December, according to state officials.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., Evdyele Oniel Pabon Flores turned himself in at Holyoke District Court and was charged with the murder of 49-year-old Luis Ramos on Dec. 7, State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement.

Around 8:20 p.m. that night, police responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of Pine and Sargeant streets in Holyoke, Procopio said. Officers found two unoccupied cars that apparently crashed into each other, along with many spent gun shell casings.