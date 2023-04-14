Teenager charged in alleged sex assault at Salem park

Salem police responded to Winter Island Park at 6:36 p.m. on Tuesday after the victim called 911 and gave police a description of the alleged attacker, the Salem Police Department said in a statement.

Jarrod Paul Brousseau was arraigned Wednesday in Salem District Court on four charges in connection to the alleged attack, according to court records. A judge ordered him to be held without bail pending a hearing on May 1 and for him to be committed for 20 days to an inpatient psychiatric facility to determine if he is fit to stand trial, according to the records.

An 18-year-old is being held on charges of assault and attempted rape in an alleged attack at an oceanfront Salem park on Tuesday, according to police and court records.

Police say a man who appeared to fit the victim’s description was then seen walking along a road away from the park a few minutes after police reached the area.

“He briefly attempted to elude police by going into the wood line,” police said in the statement.

An officer stopped him while detectives spoke with the alleged victim, police said.

The man, identified as Brousseau, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to rape, indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, assault and battery with serious bodily injury, and intimidation of a witness, according to police and court records.

Brousseau was assigned an attorney from the Committee for Public Counsel Services. A message was sent to the organization seeking comment.

Police said Brousseau lives at 37 Winter Island Road in Salem, the location of Plummer Youth Promises, an organization that works to assist children in foster care and provides residential programs.

A message was sent to Plummer Youth Promises seeking comment Friday night.

Winter Island Park is a popular seasonal spot that has a public beach, boat launch and campground, according to the city’s website.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.