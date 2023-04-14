Tim Scott in N.H.: ‘Faith is not a word synonymous with religion’

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Senator Tim Scott had breakfast Thursday at the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester, an obligatory pitstop for anyone investing in grip-and-grin retail politics ahead of New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primaries.

The Republican from South Carolina hasn’t declared his 2024 candidacy, so his meticulously orchestrated omelet consumption alongside working class Granite Staters was billed as part of his multi-state “Faith in America” tour.

He’s been listening to the public, huddling with fellow Republicans, and meeting with local pastors wherever he travels. He weighed in on abortion during his visit to Manchester, offering a series of vague answers about his views on curtailing access to abortion, telling some groups that he supported a national 20-week ban on the procedure but telling others that he’s “100 percent pro-life.”

The theme of Scott’s tour isn’t exclusively religious, but it has been a vehicle for him to court faith leaders who represent a political base that’s particularly influential in some parts of the country.

The day before he came to New Hampshire, Scott met with a group of pastors in Iowa, where evangelical Christians play a huge role in a presidential candidate’s success or failure in the state’s GOP caucuses.

But what works in Iowa doesn’t always translate to political success in New Hampshire, one of the least religious states in the nation.

Dante Scala, a political science professor at the University of New Hampshire, said the candidacies of some religious conservatives have excelled in Iowa’s caucuses, only to land with a mediocre thud in New Hampshire’s primary. That was the case for Ted Cruz in 2016, Rick Santorum in 2012, and George W. Bush in 2000, he said.

”I think it’s still true that candidates who wear their religion on their sleeve, candidates who are especially appealing to religious conservatives, face a lot of ambivalence among Republicans here in New Hampshire,” Scala said.

So when Scott stepped out of the diner on Thursday to speak with the throng of press, he leaned into his theme’s double meaning: the “Faith in America” message is for religious and nonreligious people alike, he said.

“What we all should agree on is that we should have faith beyond ourselves. … Faith is not a word synonymous with religion,” he said. “Faith is a word synonymous with American exceptionalism.”

Senator Tim Scott, Republican of South Carolina, talks with a kitchen worker during a visit to the Red Arrow Diner, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @reporterporter.