Two killed, three injured after car, motorcycles crash in Derry, N.H.

The two motorcycles were traveling north with a “larger group” on North Main Street, while a sedan merged onto North Main Street, police said.

The crash happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Main and Nesmith streets, police said.

A 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were killed in a crash involving two motorcycles and a car in Derry, N.H., on Thursday, authorities said.

“Officers found two motorcycles lying in the roadway and a heavily damaged car at the intersection,” police said.

One of the motorcycle drivers, Adam Platania, of Derry, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His passenger, Katina Skotis, of Litchfield, N.H., was taken to a nearby hospital but later died from her injuries.

The other motorcycle driver and his passenger were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. The driver of the sedan was hospitalized “for treatment of a medical issue after the crash,” police said.

The intersection was closed for several hours after the crash, which is under investigation, officials said.

