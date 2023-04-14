US Attorney seeks five-year sentence for Burrillville man who illegally stockpiled more than 200 guns

Ronald Armand Andruchuk, 38, pleaded guilty in January to possession of a firearm by a user of controlled substances, and two counts of making a false statement when buying firearms — essentially, that he lied to federal firearms dealers about not using drugs.

PROVIDENCE — The US Attorney’s office is recommending that a Burrillville man who admitted to illegally buying and stockpiling more than 200 firearms serve more than five years in federal prison.

Andruchuk has also agreed relinquish his arsenal of about 220 firearms, plus an assortment of magazines, and roughly 25,000 rounds of ammunition.

US District Court Judge Mary S. McElroy will sentence Andruchuk on Monday.

In a sentencing memo filed Thursday, Assistant US Attorney Ronald Gendron draws on Andruchuk’s “prolific, unlawful acquisition and possession of firearms while an active drug user, coupled with his unlawful carrying and irresponsible use of those firearms.”

Burrillville police arrested him in February 2022, after he’d shot into neighbors’ yards and over the heads of police officers while firing guns in his backyard.

Federal agents, who’d been investigating Andruchuk’s buying of more than 160 guns in a few months, ended up finding well over 220 firearms and 25,000 rounds of ammunition throughout the house he shared with his wife and children. Andruchuk has remained held at the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls since his arrest at his home on Feb. 24, 2022, due to public safety concerns.

Gendron cited Andruchuk’s drug abuse, volatility, and violent temper as reason for concern about the danger he posed.

“His obsession with having guns and the reckless manner in which he stored firearms in his home — unsecured and often loaded — shows defendant exhibited little concern for the safety of his wife or two young boys in their home,” Gendron wrote in the sentencing memo. “Or, in the way he used his firearms, about the safety of his neighbors whose properties were regularly subjected to fusillades of bullets from defendant’s shooting at all hours of the day and night.

“Andruchuk was determined to stockpile powerful weapons of all manner, whether they be revolvers, semi-automatic pistols, rifles, shotguns, or semiautomatic long arms,” Gendron added.

The federal prosecutors had agreed to seek a sentence on the lower range in exchange for Andruchuk’s guilty plea. Gendron wrote that it would serve as a deterrent for Andruchuk and others who may consider illegally buying guns. The US Attorney’s office is also asking the judge to impose a three-year term of supervised release, mental health counseling, substance abuse counseling, drug testing, and with search and seizure conditions.

Andruchuk also faces firearms charges under state law in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Andruchuk was an unlicensed counselor at the DaVinci Center in Providence and unsuccessful Republican candidate for a state House seat representing Cranston. Over time, his social media posts showed him descending into alt-right conspiracy theories, including launching his own alt-right YouTube channel as “Reverend Ron Andruchuk” of the “The Rhode Island Freedom of Information Initiative.”

He was also addicted to drugs, and family members had reported their concerns about his mental health to Cranston police. Soon after that, Andruchuk began buying up piles of firearms and bought a house in Burrillville in late 2021, attracted by the town’s symbolic designation as a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”

Authorities in Rhode Island have charged Andruchuk with two counts of possession of a ghost gun; manufacturing a ghost gun; firing in a compact area; possession of cocaine under 10 grams; possession of amphetamine over 10 grams; possession of methamphetamine under 10 grams; domestic cyber-harassment of his wife; and domestic disorderly conduct.

In December 2021, authorities in Massachusetts launched an investigation after Andruchuk allegedly stashed two handguns and flashlights containing cocaine, oxycodone, and amphetamines in the ceiling of a men’s bathroom at the Tractor Supply Co. in Millbury, Mass. He is facing 10 charges, including firearms and drug offenses.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.