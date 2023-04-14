Athol man sentenced to 68 months in prison for attacks on police at US Capitol on Jan. 6

U.S. District Court Judge Beryl A. Howell imposed the sentence on Friday and also ordered Gillespie to pay a fine of $25,000, restitution of $2,000, and to serve 36 months of supervised release once he has served his sentence.

Vincent J. Gillespie was convicted of multiple charges including “engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds,” assault and “civil disorder” following a jury trial in US District Court in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 23, 2022.

An Athol man was sentenced to 68 months in federal prison Friday for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021 when he rammed a police shield into officers and also pulled another officer by an arm into a mob of protesters at the US Capitol, officials said.

Gillespie, 61, has been free on personal recognizance since his arrest on Feb. 18, 2022 in Athol by Boston-based FBI agents and will be given a date to surrender by the US Bureau of Prisons, officials said.

According to the US Attorney’s office Washington, Gillespie was among protesters gathered on the steps of the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol between 4:11 p.m. and 4:26 p.m. “who engaged in pushing, shoving, yelling, and fighting with law enforcement officers.”

Citing testimony during his trial, prosecutors wrote in a statement that Gillespie “struggled his way through the crowd, eventually maneuvering through the rioters to the line of police officers defending the Lower West Terrace’s exterior door.”

At that point, Gillespie “gained control of a police shield and used it to ram the police. He then used two hands to grab a Metropolitan Police Department sergeant by the arm, yanking him toward the mob. He then screamed ‘traitor’ and ‘treason’ at the police,” prosecutors said in a statement.

Gillespie is one of more than 1,000 people from nearly all 50 states charged criminally for their actions related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, according to prosecutors.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.