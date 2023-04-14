Supreme Court temporarily restores full access to abortion pill

The government and drug manufacturer Danco Laboratories urged the court not to second-guess the expertise of the Food and Drug Administration, which relied on data from dozens of clinical trials when it approved mifepristone more than 20 years ago. Leaving the ruling in place, they said, will create confusion and uncertainty for abortion providers and have devastating consequences for the pharmaceutical industry’s ability to bring new drugs to market.

Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. granted the government’s request for a stay until Wednesday, and asked for additional briefing by next Tuesday.

The Supreme Court on Friday temporarily restored full access to a key abortion medication, putting on hold a lower court’s decision suspending government approval of the pill used in more than half of all abortions in the United States.

“If allowed to take effect, the lower courts’ orders would thwart FDA’s scientific judgment and undermine widespread reliance in a healthcare system that assumes the availability of mifepristone as an alternative to more burdensome and invasive surgical abortions,” Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar told the court in the government’s filing. “Those harms would be felt throughout the Nation because mifepristone has lawful uses in every State — even those with restrictive abortion laws.”

Justice Department lawyers and the drug company asked the justices to temporarily block the decision last week from a federal judge in Texas who suspended approval of the drug. The US Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit on Wednesday refused to undo FDA approval of mifepristone for now, but reinstated limits on how patients obtain the drug and how late into pregnancy it can be used.

Those restrictions would take effect at 1 a.m. Saturday, the government said, if the court did not immediately put the ruling on hold while litigation continues. Prelogar said the Supreme Court could also quickly schedule full briefing and oral argument to review the case before the court’s summer recess.

Erin Hawley, senior counsel with Alliance Defending Freedom, the conservative group behind the lawsuit, said in a statement Friday that the FDA ‘’illegally approved chemical abortion drugs and has evaded its legal responsibility to answer the American people’s questions for two decades. The 5th Circuit rightly required the agency to prioritize women’s health by restoring critical safeguards, and we’ll urge the Supreme Court to keep that accountability in place.’’

The 5th Circuit’s order is directly at odds with a separate ruling from a federal judge in Washington state who directed the FDA not to make any changes to the availability of mifepristone in 17 states and the District of Columbia, whose officials filed suit there. By contrast, the 5th Circuit panel reinstated restrictions prohibiting mailing of the drug directly to patients and rolls back the period of time in which it can be used from 10 weeks of pregnancy to seven weeks.

Prelogar’s petition said both the Texas judge and the 5th Circuit countermand FDA’s scientific judgment and unleash “regulatory chaos.”

“In 2000, FDA approved mifepristone for termination of early pregnancy based on the agency’s expert judgment that the drug is safe and effective,” she wrote. “FDA has maintained that scientific judgment across five presidential administrations, and it has modified the original conditions of mifepristone’s approval as decades of experience have conclusively demonstrated the drug’s safety.”

She noted: “Public health authorities around the world have likewise approved mifepristone, and the World Health Organization has included it on a list of ‘Essential Medicines.’”

She said the court of appeals judges “badly misread” documents about its safety and said the number that might require emergency care is “extremely low.”

Moreover, Prelogar wrote, “As of June 2022, only 28 deaths had been reported among the more than 5 million women who have taken mifepristone, and some of them had obvious alternative causes — including homicide, drug overdose, and other factors entirely unrelated to mifepristone.”

She said the group of antiabortion doctors who challenged the FDA’s approval of mifepristone in US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk’s court should never have been granted legal standing, because their interests are not implicated.

“They neither take nor prescribe mifepristone, and FDA’s approval of the drug does not require them to do or refrain from doing anything,” Prelogar wrote. “Yet the Fifth Circuit held that the associations have standing because some of their members might be asked to treat women who are prescribed mifepristone by other providers and who then suffer an exceedingly rare adverse event. This Court has squarely rejected that statistical approach.”

The emergency requests filed Friday return the issue of abortion to the Supreme Court less than a year after the justice’s landmark decision that overturned the guarantee of abortion rights provided in Roe v. Wade, in a case with both short- and long-term consequences for nationwide availability of the procedure.

The Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the court’s majority said, was an attempt to “heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”