Warren raised $455K in first days of re-election bid

The overall figure pales in comparison to the $5.2 million she raised in the first quarter of 2017 , a year before her first re-election bid — a time when liberal donors were flocking to their favorite causes as former President Trump took office, and when Warren was stockpiling cash ahead of her 2020 run for president.

That is a considerably lighter haul overall than previous quarters when she was ramping up to a campaign. Still, the Cambridge Democrat raised $455,565 in the five days between March 27, the day she announced her re-election campaign , and the end of the month.

WASHINGTON — Senator Elizabeth Warren, who has long been a fundraising juggernaut for her party, raised about $800,000 in the first quarter of this year, according to a spokesperson.

It reflects an apparent change in strategy as she mounts her second campaign for re-election. In 2017, Warren announced her run at the beginning of January, giving her the whole quarter to fundraise intensely; this year, she waited until the very end of the quarter, pointing to a lower-key approach.

Her announcement video featured a cast of high-profile supporters in Massachusetts, including Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, and Senator Ed Markey — a show of strength that seems likely to discourage primary challengers. No well-known Republican has entered the ring to take her on.

The campaign got off to a bumpy start this week when a town hall in Roxbury — attended by Wu, Pressley and Gov. Maura Healey, a Democrat — was repeatedly interrupted by protestors who asked what the federal government is doing to address systemic racism.

“This is democracy,” Warren told reporters as one of them raised his voice.

Warren had $2,805,056.39 in total at the end of March, which is likely going to be a lower figure than some of her colleagues who are running for re-election, including other Northeastern Democrats. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut had about $4 million at the end of last year, while Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York had about $5 million.

Warren’s average donation amount was $22.06, her campaign said — a small number that her supporters will likely tout as evidence of support from grassroots donors. She does not accept money from corporate political action committees and executives in fields like private equity. She drew from 22,781 donors in total, the campaign said, and 99 percent of her donations were $100 or less.

The spokesperson said teachers were the most common profession among her donor base.

Warren also used her online fundraising list to raise money for a bevy of other Democrats and liberal causes, including candidates like Pressley and Rep. Katie Porter of California’s Senate campaign, as well as liberals in battleground states like Judge Janet Protasiewicz’s successful race for Supreme Court in Wisconsin and Senator Jon Tester’s re-election campaign in Montana.

On April 7, she raised nearly $120,000 for state Representatives Justin Pearson and Justin Jones of Tennessee, Democrats who had been expelled from the Tennessee state Legislature one day earlier.

Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jessbidgood.