Stop spoiling the spoilers

It was one of the most vicious blows I’ve ever seen thrown during an argument.

Their voices rising and falling, the two co-workers had been bickering for a while. After one person clearly made the better point and won over onlookers, the disagreement seemed to be winding down. Then the other participant, with one last desperate jab, turned and said — well, I can’t repeat it here.

That’s because, apropos of nothing, he blurted out the surprise ending of “The Usual Suspects,” which at the time was a much-discussed crime thriller.

Everyone froze, then gasped. The initial argument had nothing to do with that movie, or any movie. This was purely one man’s revenge for having been out-debated. (That it was a woman who publicly bested him I’m sure had nothing to do with his level of pettiness.) It was such a stunning breach of pop culture etiquette. Under no circumstances is it ever OK to reveal a spoiler.

Let this be a reminder as “Succession,” one of the most acclaimed series in recent years, ends its award-winning run on HBO in the coming weeks. I don’t watch the show, but I not only know that there was a major plot twist in this week’s episode, I know what that plot twist was, exactly how and when it happened, and how other characters reacted to it. I wasn’t looking for any of it. All I had to do was go on social media. Or glance at a newspaper or magazine online. Or watch cable news. It was all there.

Yes, each of them offered “spoiler alert” warnings but that hardly seemed enough. They couldn’t wait to talk about what fresh hell visited the wealthy, miserable, and duplicitous Roy family. If you haven’t already seen the episode, you’re probably out of luck if you hoped to be surprised.

Back when “Breaking Bad” was the hot show, I didn’t have cable. But as soon as an episode was available, I would buy and watch it in the wee hours of the morning before I went to work. I did that so that no one in the office could reveal any plot twists that I’d waited for months — if not years— to see for myself. (I’d already muted the show’s name on Twitter to keep spoilers out of my feed.)

There’s a lot of great TV and films out there and too many people willing to wreck them for the rest of us. We need a code of honor among culture viewers to protect the sanctity of spoilers. Done well, those delicious moments are rewards for time spent with a series. And they allow us to be surprised in ways far less detrimental than all those other unexpected jolts in our lives. Stop spoiling the spoilers. At a time when so much is tenuous and unnerving, can we at least be permitted to enjoy these small delights?

