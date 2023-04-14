Wu finalizes new building code aimed at drastically reducing use of fossil fuels in new buildings

The ordinance, which Wu signed at the Museum of Science alongside museum leaders, members of the Boston City Council, and climate activists, was approved 8-4 in a City Council vote last week.

Mayor Michelle Wu finalized a green standards city ordinance Thursday, implementing a new optional state building code in Boston that greatly discourages the use of climate-polluting emissions and promotes energy efficiency in construction projects and major renovations across the city.

“This is one very exciting piece among a whole suite of actions that we are furiously working to implement so that the City of Boston can be the greenest city in the country,” Wu said at the signing ceremony.

Finalized by the state’s Department of Energy Resources in February, the new code requires stringent energy efficiency measures and climate-friendly additions such as solar panels in new buildings that plan to install gas line connections, making it more expensive to do so.

The move sets the foundation for more buildings in the city to become fully electric.

The new regulations expand on Wu’s Green New Deal initiative, adding to her administration’s efforts to make the city more energy efficient and turn away from fossil fuel use. In January, Wu announced plans to require all new construction and major renovations of public buildings to be free of fossil fuels.

“We’re not only advancing our carbon neutrality goals and making Boston a cleaner, healthier city so our residents can breathe a little easier, we are also reducing energy costs for residents who live in our most important housing communities across the city,” Wu said.

Boston is the eighth community in Massachusetts and the largest city so far to adopt the state’s optional “specialized stretch code.”

“Everything that we do today will have an impact tomorrow,” said Kendra Lara, chair of the city council’s environmental justice, resiliency, and parks committee. “Passing and opting in to the municipal stretch code may seem like a technocratic policy. ... But it is not inconsequential, and it’s going to really have an impact that’s going to reverberate.”

At-large City Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune said adopting the code and working alongside the state will help Boston ensure all neighborhoods from Dorchester to Mattapan, Beacon Hill, and East Boston are “resilient in the fight for climate justice.”





