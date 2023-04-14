2013 Red Sox to reunite at Fenway, 10 years after Boston Marathon bombings connected the team to the city like never before

“You’re going to have a celebration and it’s going to be a sobering moment at the very same time,” said Jonny Gomes, an outfielder and spiritual leader for the 2013 Sox. “It’s just a complete emotional rollercoaster.”

The reassembly of the championship team Sunday at Fenway Park will offer an opportunity to look back 10 years and celebrate an unlikely run to a title that brought immense joy to a city and region. Yet those celebrations will be tied to the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings, a tragedy whose impact was omnipresent that season.

Like so much else about the 2013 Red Sox, this weekend’s reunion should prove unique.

That acknowledgement captures what made the 2013 team extraordinary. Typically, players perform in and represent cities but are not part of them. Despite the shared interest in championships, a metaphorical fourth wall divides the field and stands.

But in Boston, 2013 erased that divide. In the wake of the bombings on April 15, the team experienced the vulnerability, confusion, and loss alongside the community, resolving to do its best to offer a distraction and hope.

“The deep, deep emotional connection was just evident and apparent,” said reliever Craig Breslow. “There was such an authenticity to it.”

That authenticity and connectedness were outgrowths of special team traits.

Following an embarrassing 2012 season in which the Sox went 69-93 while dealing with daily chaos under manager Bobby Valentine, the Sox brought in a familiar face — former pitching coach John Farrell — to manage the 2013 team.

Around longtime pillars David Ortiz, Dustin Pedroia, Jon Lester, and Jacoby Ellsbury, the Sox overhauled their roster with capable veterans known as strong clubhouse presences. Newcomers such as Mike Napoli, David Ross, and Ryan Dempster were, in Gomes’s words, “starving” for a championship ring. Lester, John Lackey, and Shane Victorino all had titles, but were among those coming off disappointing 2012 seasons due to injury or diminished performance. They focused their quest for redemption not on individual accomplishments but team goals.

“Those guys shared common traits,” said Farrell. “They were about the group. They weren’t just independent contractors.”

Almost as soon as spring training started, a special dynamic took hold in a team seen as a fringe contender entering the year.

“It was almost like love at first sight,” said third baseman Will Middlebrooks.

In Fort Myers, players obsessed over details of games from rundown drills to dirtball reads to lineup construction. Interest in minutiae was fueled by larger ambitions.

Gomes regularly pronounced the team was “one day closer to the parade.” He and Napoli audaciously suggested the team start growing playoff beards in spring training.

“There was no, ‘Let’s wait a little bit before we start growing our beards,’ ” said Gomes. “Everyone’s like, ‘[That’s] genius.’ ”

The team hit the ground running, improving to 8-4 with a win on Marathon Monday. But as players boarded buses for the airport following the game, news of the bombings trickled into the clubhouse. The police motorcade escorting the Sox turned around and sped away as terror consumed the city.

“The bus ride and the routes that we had to take when you witnessed through the bus window the pandemonium and the panic on people’s faces was something we’d never seen firsthand in our lifetime,” said Farrell.

The players sought ways to express compassion and connectedness. At a team dinner the night the club arrived in Cleveland — one of many attended by virtually every member of the 2013 team, its own marker of the group’s uniqueness — and at a clubhouse meeting the next day, players devised initial responses.

The team hung a “617″ jersey in the dugout in Cleveland for the game on April 16, with the words “Boston Strong” framing the city’s area code. On the flight back from the series, players organized into subgroups to visit different hospitals around the city, maximizing the team’s community reach.

“There were groups of eight to 10 that went to three different hospitals. It was requested by the players that this wasn’t going to be something public,” said Farrell. “Guys wanted to go in and just genuinely you show their compassion and if there was anything they could do to help ease [victims’] pain, they were willing to do it.”

The team made “Boston” jerseys to wear on April 20 at the first home game after the bombings and one day after a city-wide lockdown amidst a manhunt.

That day, David Ortiz made his unforgettable remarks — “This is our [expletive] city” — prior to a stirring 4-2 win over the Royals, in which Daniel Nava hit a three-run, eighth-inning homer to propel the Sox to victory.

“It was a life experience,” Breslow said. “How often is any single regular-season game in April a life experience?”

The team felt what Middlebrooks called incredible pressure to win that game, a duty to be a pillar for a still-traumatized city. That obligation did not abate.

Baseball players insist it’s important to maintain equanimity to sustain consistent performance over 162 games. Such an outlook went out the window for the 2013 Red Sox.

The emotions were too raw and real to suppress. Over 75 remaining regular-season home games and eight more in the playoffs, players were reminded with every pregame ceremony honoring victims, survivors, and first responders of their broader purpose.

Players listened to and connected with the Boston community, through heartbreak and recovery, and developed an incredible sense of responsibility. The result was six-plus months of playing with precision and emotional intensity that other teams couldn’t match.

“To a man, guys felt like they were playing for a city,” said Breslow. “They weren’t playing just for each other or, worse yet, themselves. They were playing for a city, for a region, for a group of people.”

A remarkable dynamic took shape. The teams’ surprising run to first place brought electricity and joy to the city. Players in turn were fueled by what they saw and experienced around them.

“You saw the healing working, the impact that we were having on the city, which I think created more pressure on us,” said Gomes. “We were like, ‘[Expletive], man, we made it this far. We can’t lay an egg now.’ ”

The focus on team and community goals over individual ones was palpable, yet served as the backdrop for several players to perform to the top of their abilities. Immense contributions came from expected sources — Ortiz, Pedroia, Lester, Clay Buchholz — as well as unexpected ones such as Koji Uehara, Napoli, Gomes, Mike Carp, and Felix Doubront.

“It’s a classic example of the sum of the parts is so much more valuable than the parts themselves,” said Farrell.

The 2013 Red Sox never lost more than three straight games. They went 97-65, running away with the American League East. The unyielding march continued through the postseason as the Sox defeated the Rays in the AL Division Series, an exceptional Tigers squad in six games in the AL Championship Series, a series transformed by Ortiz’s grand slam into the team’s bullpen in Game 2, and finally, the Cardinals in six games in the World Series.

The championship, in fitting fashion, was secured at Fenway Park — the first time the Sox had clinched a title at home since 1918.

“There were a lot of tears shed after Game 6. And I think a lot of it had to do with just relief, because we had a lot of weight on our shoulders,” said Middlebrooks. “We embraced it. But that [sense of responsibility] does weigh on you. To feel that melt off and just go into party mode with the city was unbelievable.”

The celebration lasted days. When the Sox had their duck boat parade, they stopped on Boylston Street to place the World Series trophy and “Boston Strong” jersey on the finish line, creating an iconic image from the title run.

“To be able to set down the World Series trophy within feet of where the bomb went off, if it never happened and someone was to draft up a script on a movie that explained our season, it’d be like, ‘No, no, just stick to like Rudy and Friday Night Lights. We can’t do that much. No one’s going to believe it,’ ” said Gomes. “It’s not all the time you know what you’re doing is going to end up in a history book. This was a forever moment.”

Members of that team will reassemble Sunday to relive that “forever moment,” and to share it once again with the city with which they bonded unforgettably 10 years ago.

“That [relationship between the fans and 2013 team] runs deep without words being spoken, and I know it’s not only because of a World Series trophy. It’s about everything that was entwined with that team,” said Farrell. “That memory will never fade.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.