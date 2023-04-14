Aaron Judge wins trademarks case against Long Island man who attempted to cash in with slogans

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge won a dispute this week over trademarks used to promote the New York Yankees slugger.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Trademark Trial and Appeal Board ruled against a Long Island man who attempted to register “All Rise” and “Here Comes the Judge,” claiming it would cause confusion with slogans used by the record-setting home run hitter.

Michael P. Chisena, who lives in Nassau County in New York, attempted to register “All Rise” and “Here Comes the Judge” on July 14, 2017, four days after Judge won the All-Star Home Run Derby. Chisena filed that Oct. 12 to register a design mark for apparel.