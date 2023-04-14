Here are the celebrities and notables running the 2023 Boston Marathon

This year, onlookers should have their eye out for several celebrities, among them former Red Sox players Ryan Dempster and Brock Holt, Bruins legend Zdeno Chara, and Olympic gold medal winner Monica Puig.

Whether of reality television fame, political standing, or athletic prominence, these notables are often standouts in a field packed with elites and athletes supporting a cause. Previous participants have included former Patriot Tedy Bruschi, actor Will Ferrell, and NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson.

Among the sea of participants dashing by in bright bursts of color and the thousands of attendees brandishing signs at the Boston Marathon, a handful of recognizable figures will be taking on the formidable road race.

Advertisement

Here are the notables running the 2023 Boston Marathon.

Doug Flutie: Former Boston College and NFL quarterback

Flutie was a standout quarterback for Boston College who later went on to play professionally for years, including for the New England Patriots.

The Natick High School graduate is running in support of the Flutie Foundation, his nonprofit that aims to “help people and families affected by autism live life to the fullest,” according to its website. The nonprofit was inspired by Flutie’s son, Dougie Jr., who was diagnosed with a rare autism spectrum disorder as a young child.

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the foundation, Flutie is running the marathon and is personally matching donations, “dollar for dollar, until Dougie’s Team for Autism reaches $325,000,” the foundation said.

Ryan Dempster: Former Red Sox player

Dempster spent one season in Boston as a pitcher. In 2013, he was on the mound the day of the Boston Marathon bombings. A distance runner in high school, he always had the thought of running a marathon in the back of his mind.

He told the Globe that the 2023 Boston Marathon — a decade after he played for the Red Sox and the 10-year anniversary of the bombings — was the “perfect” moment to fulfill that goal. He is running to raise funds for the Lingzi Foundation, which honors the memory of bombing victim Lingzi Lu.

Advertisement

“It was triumph over tragedy,” Dempster said of the season, which culminated with a World Series win. “The way the city allowed us to have a small role in people recovering changed my perspective about baseball. That’s why I wanted to come back and run the Marathon. Of course I had to do it in Boston.”

Brock Holt: Former Red Sox player

Holt was a longtime fan favorite, spending seven seasons with the Red Sox as a dependable utility player. He is running with his wife, Lakyn, for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Holt said his main goal is to continue to raise funds and awareness for childhood cancer.

He and his wife have been heavily involved with the institute for years, and during his time with the Sox, Holt was a five-time Jimmy Fund captain.

“I feel like that’s a cool thing to say that you’ve done, and this city means so much to us and if we can help out and raise some money and run 26.2 miles, we’ll do it,” Holt told NESN last June of his decision.

Zdeno Chara: Bruins legend

Chara, the largest player in the history of the NHL and one of the strongest, left an indelible mark on Boston. The imposing former Bruins defensemen and captain is regarded as one of the greatest to have played the game, and he was known for being a perceptive leader.

Advertisement

He announced via Instagram in March that he is running the Boston Marathon in support of two charities — the Thomas E. Smith Foundation and The Hoyt Foundation — both of which have ties to the area. Chara said the Boston race will be his first marathon.

“EXCITING NEWS! I’m so happy to announce that I am running my very first marathon, and what better first marathon than the Boston Marathon on April 17th!” he wrote.

Berj Najarian: Bill Belichick’s right-hand man

Najarian is the director of football and head coach administration for the New England Patriots, and he has long been one of coach Bill Belichick’s most trusted confidants, even once described as his “chief of staff.”

After running the Boston Marathon in 2022 in support of “Who We Are,” the nonprofit he founded in 2021, Najarian is again lacing up his sneakers to raise money.

Najarian grew up in an Armenian-American household, and his nonprofit “provides support to organizations and individuals dedicated to advancing cultural identity and understanding,” according to its website.

“It’s a thrill to be participating in the Boston Marathon,” Najarian said on Instagram.

Troy, Cameron, and Ryan Hoyt: Grandsons of Dick Hoyt

Three of Dick Hoyt’s grandsons — Troy, Cameron, and Ryan — are running the Boston Marathon this year as part of Team Hoyt.

Dick and his son, Rick, were long a staple at races throughout New England, with the legendary marathon runner pushing his son across the finish line, including in Boston. The Hoyt Foundation was formed in 1989, and it “aspires to build the individual character, self-confidence, and self-esteem of America’s disabled young people,” according to its website.

Advertisement

Now his grandsons will continue to honor that legacy, with the race marking Cam’s first Boston Marathon, Troy’s third, and Ryan’s second, according to Team Hoyt.

“There’s heroes and there’s legends. Heroes get remembered but legends never die. 17 more days until we carry on what these legends started!” Troy wrote on Instagram in March.

Monica (Puig) Rakitt: Former tennis star

Puig pulled a major upset when she won the women’s tennis singles gold at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, becoming the first athlete to win gold for Puerto Rico in any sport.

She retired last June, and married Nathan Rakitt the following November. With her professional tennis career over, Puig set her sights on a new challenge: running all six of the world’s major marathons, including Boston. She has documented her training journey for Boston on social media.

“I didn’t think running was ever for me, but this journey has been humbling and liberating. Running has given me a sense of purpose and plenty of goals to work towards,” she wrote on Instagram last September.

Dave Fortier: Boston Marathon bombing survivor

Fortier was running the Boston Marathon in 2013 — his first marathon — to support a close friend dealing with cancer when he was injured by the first bomb. He suffered hearing loss and shrapnel wounds as a result of the attack.

Advertisement

Following the bombings, Fortier completed more than a dozen other marathons, including in Boston. Driven by his “passion for helping other survivors of terror and trauma,” he went on to found the One World Strong Foundation, and now serves as president.

“You hear a lot about ‘Boston Strong,’ resilience, and recovery. I’ve seen what that means. I’ve witnessed people learn how to walk again with one leg, or learn how to walk with two new legs. People just don’t give up, we adapt and we persevere,” Fortier wrote for TIME in 2014 in an article sharing why he was running the race again.

Dave Fortier paused to kneel at the site of the bombing before he crossed the finish line of the 125th Boston Marathon. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Steven Reny: Boston Marathon bombing survivor

Steven Reny stood near the finish line of the Marathon in 2013 with his wife, Audrey, and daughter, Gillian, to watch his other daughter, Danielle, complete the race when the bombs went off. Steven and Audrey were treated for minor injuries, while Gillian suffered severe wounds to her legs. Doctors at Brigham and Women’s Hospital were able to save both of Gillian’s legs and aided in her recovery.

The family established the Gillian Reny Stepping Strong Fund in February 2014. Their physical hub, named the Gillian Reny Stepping Strong Center for Trauma Innovation, opened in January 2017, helping to make an impact on the lives of trauma survivors.

Steven has run the marathon with Audrey in support of the cause before, and he will again be running with the Stepping Strong team this year, whose mission is “turning tragedy into hope,” the center wrote on Instagram.

Kayleigh Williamson: Chosen by Adidas as Runner 321

Williamson became the first woman with Down Syndrome to complete the Austin Marathon last February. She was chosen by Adidas to be Runner 321 in the Boston Marathon, a number representing Trisomy 21 (another name for Down Syndrome). The campaign to boost inclusivity, which began last year, aims to ensure that the 321 spot in marathons is reserved for neurodivergent athletes in every race. Chris Nikic ran his second Boston Marathon as Runner 321 last year.

“It is an absolute dream come true to be running the Boston Marathon, representing two such incredible organizations,” she wrote in her bio for the Kyle Please Foundation, the other cause she’s running for. “It is actually a dream come true to be running at all. But need I remind you? I am a Marathon Finisher.”

Burfoot won the Boston Marathon in 1968 when he was a senior at Wesleyan College, an accomplishment he told the Globe a half-century later only happens in “one’s wildest dreams.”

Burfoot, the former executive editor of Runner’s World Magazine, has returned to complete the fabled road more than 20 times since. He’ll be taking it on again this year.

“In the old days you always sprinted as fast as you could across the finish line because your time at Boston was your résumé for the year,” Burfoot said in 2018. “Boston was everything, it was the only thing that counted. Now when I get to the final stretch I walk, I enjoy, I say thank you. I turn around and applaud the people who are coming back to me and I pay honor to the wondrous miracle of being at the finish of the Boston Marathon.”

Amby Burfoot and Jock Semple at the finish line of the Boston Marathon in 1968. Joe Dennehy, Globe Staff

General James C. McConville: Chief of Staff of US Army

McConville, a Quincy native, is the 40th Chief of Staff of the US Army. After taking part in a ceremony where he will honor veterans on Patriots Day at the start of the marathon, McConville will be running the race. This will mark his third time running.

Read more about the Boston Marathon

2023 Boston Marathon: See the street closures, parking restrictions, and T changes

Your guide to the 2023 Boston Marathon

The Boston Marathon turn that can make or break a runner

A restaurant guide to Marathon Monday for runners and spectators alike

Why does the Boston Marathon start in Hopkinton?

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.