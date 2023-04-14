The Boston Marathon route: See where the 26.2-mile course winds through Massachusetts

With rolling hills, flat terrains, suburban towns, and city streets, Boston Marathon runners see it all while navigating the 26.2-mile course each Marathon Monday.
The race starts on Route 135 in Hopkinton before it proceeds through relatively ground for the next 12 miles as runners go through the suburban towns of Ashland, Framingham, Natick, and Wellesley.
At mile 16, the hills of Newton emerge as runners make their first turn on Commonwealth Ave. This difficult portion features four hills, including Firehouse Hill and the infamous Heartbreak Hill, which serves as the final and most treacherous hill on the course.
After handling the Newton rolling hills, runners reach Boston College and Cleveland Circle, a welcome respite that features mostly downhill terrain. A left turn on Beacon Street follows as the race continues through Brookline, Coolidge Corner, and Kenmore Square before runners eventually merge back on Commonwealth Ave as they reach the city.
A right turn on Hereford Street, normally a one-way street going left, brings runners towards the final push. From there, the race turns left on Boylston Street. Runners travel four more blocks before reaching the finish line at Copley Square and completing the 26.2 mile trek that started hours ago in Hopkinton.
Here is a map of the course:
