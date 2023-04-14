Bruins to open NHL playoffs on Monday at TD Garden

The Bruins will open the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs on Monday at TD Garden, the NHL announced early Friday morning.
The Bruins will face the Florida Panthers in the first round. After Monday’s Game 1, Game 2 will be on Wednesday. The NHL said it plans to release the full first-round schedule after Friday’s Avalanche-Predators game, which begins at 8 p.m.
The Bruins wrapped up their regular season on Thursday with a 5-4 victory over the Canadiens, their NHL-record 65th win of the 2022-23 season.
In other first-round matchups in the Eastern Conference, the Maple Leafs will face the Lightning, with Games 1-2 on Tuesday-Thursday in Toronto; the Hurricanes meet the Islanders on Monday-Wednesday in Raleigh, NC; and the Devils meet the Rangers Tuesday-Thursday in Newark, NJ.
In the Western Conference, where final seeding remains to be determined, the Stars will host the Wild or Kraken in Games 1-2 on Monday-Wednesday; the Avalanche will host the Wild or Kraken on Tuesday-Thursday; the Jets will face the Golden Knights in Las Vegas on Tuesday-Thursday; and the Oilers meet the Kings on Monday-Wednesday in Edmonton.