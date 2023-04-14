Bruins were a step ahead of everyone this season, and now is the time for a finishing flourish

They saw Patrice Bergeron’s 1,000th career point in Tampa. A David Pastrnak hat trick in Anaheim and his 60th goal in Philadelphia. Linus Ullmark’s goalie goal in Vancouver.

Your team is a wagon, they were told, over and over again. How could they argue?

What a thrill it was for Bruins fans, this traveling road show of a regular season. They were loud in every building across the NHL, sometimes overwhelming the local crowds with Black-and-Gold fervor. In bars and hotel lobbies across the country, they were given grudging respect, if not tips of enemy-colored caps.

The Bruins’ dominance over 82 games, however, earned them rights to home ice through June. The road to the Stanley Cup will go through TD Garden.

That’s where they went 34-4-3, a franchise record and fourth-best in league history at home. They won their first 12 in Boston — Pastrnak’s one-time rocket in overtime on Black Friday against Carolina securing that NHL record — and extended the streak to 14 straight.

Later in the season, Matt Grzelcyk scored the winner against Toronto, and the Bruins submitted a tight, physical takedown of Tampa a few weeks ago.

And of course, the most memorable home game of the year happened across town at Fenway Park, where Jake DeBrusk pulled off his Winter Classic heroics against Pittsburgh.

Remember when firing Bruce Cassidy was a questionable decision, Bergeron and David Krejci were maybe here, maybe gone, and Pastrnak had yet to commit? No? I do, but barely.

Take off the Black and Gold-colored glasses and soak in the fact that these Bruins dominated wire-to-wire like few teams in history. Before the playoffs begin, allow yourself to appreciate the run this has been.

They spent a total of 11 days in the first month and a half out of first place overall. After the Bruins overtook Vegas on Nov. 13, New Jersey spent six days, between Nov. 28 and Dec. 6, alone in first. By mid-December, the Bruins took the lead and extended it.

By mid-January, it was 10 points. Fifteen points at the start of March. Twenty points by April 8. They finished the season 22 points ahead of Carolina, winning 15 of their last 16 and 26 of their last 30. Their .823 points percentage ranks fourth all-time and is the best in an 82-game season. They were 53 games over .500, beating the 1976-77 Canadiens’ record (52).

David Pastrnak became just the second player in franchise history to score 60 goals in a season. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

They are the deepest team in the league. They were by far the best team at five-on-five, outscoring opponents nearly 2-1 (199-114). Their penalty kill (87.3 percent) put out 42 of its final 43 fires, without specialist Derek Forbort in front of the net. The power play (22.2) scuffled down the stretch but still finished 12th in the league.

What should give Bruins fans comfort: They are not the 2018-19 Lightning or the 1995-96 Red Wings, two teams that had yet to go there and do that. They are battle-tested, from franchise icons Bergeron, Krejci, and Brad Marchand to outside playoff contributors Garnet Hathaway and Dmitry Orlov.

Better yet, they can play any style.

They are comfortable in 2-1 contests where space is limited and ice bags are necessary. They can dump it in, pound the walls, and win pucks. But if the Panthers want to play the rush game — their specialty —the Bruins are well-equipped.

They will use their five-man checking formation to stop Florida, as well as arguably the best top four defensive crew in the game (Charlie McAvoy, Hampus Lindholm, Brandon Carlo, and Orlov). Florida burned them a few times in transition — as did Ottawa, the only other team this year to beat the Bruins twice — but no one could break through when the Bruins went into lockdown mode.

The rush game would burn the Panthers. A team with that defense would not, over a long series, stop the creativity of Pastrnak, Krejci, Pavel Zacha, and Tyler Bertuzzi fed by a puck-moving back end. It gets the mind working overtime to think about what they could do to Panthers goalie Alex Lyon.

Pastrnak, the hottest stick here since Phil Esposito, has scored 12 of the Bruins’ last 33 goals. He scored the winning goal in five of their last eight games. What does he have in store? What about Marchand, who has spent the entire season finding his game after double hip surgery, building to this moment?

What stamp will Bergeron — praised by coach Jim Montgomery Thursday in his hometown of Montreal as “the closest thing I’ve seen to Jean Beliveau” — put on these playoffs at age 37?

How dominant will the top three of McAvoy, Lindholm, and Orlov be? Can Carlo shut down Matthew Tkachuk or Alexsander Barkov? Can Connor Clifton and Grzelcyk expose holes in Florida’s transition defense?

What will be the finishing flourish to breakout seasons by Zacha, Clifton, and Trent Frederic? How much power does the essential Charlie Coyle, who brought it every night this year while playing to his strengths, have left?

Can made-for-the-playoffs newcomers Bertuzzi and Hathaway make an impact in a Spoked-B?

Finally, what about Ullmark? He tied the team record for wins (40) and save percentage (.938) and had the lowest goals-against average (1.89) for a Bruin since 1937-38, but ended the year, along with Bergeron and Krejci, on the shelf. Was that just the Bruins resting their key players before their woes became troublesome?

If so, it would follow a trend. They were a step ahead of everyone and everything this season. It was the most memorable six-plus months of hockey any New Englander under the age of 60 has experienced.

Over the next two months, they can become immortal.

