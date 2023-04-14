In the circle (18-strikeout no-hitter) and at the plate (2 homers), Alyx Rossi a source of power for Austin Prep softball

Seeing a first-pitch fastball, Rossi blasted a line drive over the center fielder’s head for a triple, and then came around to score on an error.

MILTON — Before her at-bat in the seventh inning, Austin Prep sophomore Alyx Rossi had a chat with coach Michele Brewer. It was her time to change the game after the Cougars and Milton Academy had combined for a single hit through six innings of the NEPSAC softball matchup.

From there, the energy shifted drastically in Austin Prep’s favor.

An eight-run barrage in the top of the seventh lifted Cougars to an 8-0 nonleague win over Milton Academy. In addition to the triple, Rossi homered later in the inning and fired an 18-strikeout no-hitter.

“She’s a leader and she’ll own her mistakes,” said Brewer. “If she does something wrong, she won’t make the same mistake twice. She’s mentally tough. The team sees that and feeds off of that.”

Rossi’s home run later in the seventh traveled even farther than her blast earlier, cascading well past the outfield in the left-center gap.

In the circle, Rossi dominated, keeping the Milton Academy hitters at bay with a strong mix of fastball, risers, drop curves, screwballs, and changeups. Shuffling locations and speeds proved instrumental to her success, along her rapport with senior catcher Megan Wilson of Reading.

“She’s like my dad on the team,” said Rossi, a Bedford resident. “She drives me everywhere. She knows what I want to call before I even call it.”

Rossi and Wilcox frequently conferred mid at-bat, chatting strategy. Rossi’s unrivaled passion for the game shows itself in throwing behind the dugout between innings, sporting a rally cap during the seventh, and serving as the loudest voice on the bench cheering on her teammates.

“She eats, drinks, and sleeps softball,” said assistant coach Butch Brewer, who is Michele’s father. “She’s incredible.”

Sophomore Nia Phillips notched 15 strikeouts for the Mustangs (3-1).

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.