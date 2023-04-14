Colorado wins Central Division in season finale, and the NHL’s playoff matchups are set

Nathan MacKinnon had three goals and an assist as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators, 4-3, on Friday night to win the Central Division title and lock in the matchups for this year’s Stanley Cup playoffs.

Devon Toews also scored and had an assist and Alexandar Georgiev made 18 saves for Colorado, which finished a point ahead of Dallas in the division. Mikko Rantanen had two assists.

Kiefer Sherwood scored twice, Luke Evangelista added one, and Kevin Lankinen made 30 saves for the Predators, who were eliminated from playoff contention Tuesday night. Friday was the final game in the career of Predators general manager David Poile. Just prior to the NHL trade deadline, Poile, the winningest regular season general manager in NHL history, announced he was retiring from the position. Nashville’s GM since the franchise has been existence will be replaced by Barry Trotz, the team’s first head coach.