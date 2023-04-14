EMass boys’ volleyball: Gyan Mistry’s two dozen kills for North Andover highlight Players of the Week

Casey Connors, Haverhill — Along with nine kills and 15 digs, the senior came through with three of his six blocks in the fifth set as the Hillies came back to beat Chelmsford.

Elias Colley, Somerville — The junior racked up 13 kills and six aces as the Highlanders survived a five-set matchup with Medford.

Junior Gyan Mistry had 33 combined kills in a pair of wins for North Andover.

Elias Colley led the way for Somerville in a win over Medford Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Grayson Getz, Wayland — The senior racked up 32 kills and 11 blocks in the Warriors’ first two wins of the season, five-set comebacks against Lexington and Lincoln-Sudbury.

Gyan Mistry, North Andover — It took 24 kills by the junior to help the Scarlet Knights prevail in five sets over Methuen on Monday. He added nine kills in Wednesday’s win over Central Catholic.

Advertisement

Anthony Rubim, Greater Lawrence — The freshman collected 17 service points, five of which were aces, and added 20 assists in a five-set victory over Whittier.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.