As high school boys’ volleyball blossoms, new programs must find their way

“To only put volleyball in front of their faces, I think is a little bit disingenuous for what you can do with kids in helping them to figure out some real life things,” he said.

To keep his fledgling team drawn to a new sport, the former Franklin Pierce basketball player is thinking outside the box. Barboza has the Warriors reading Paulo Coelho’s “The Alchemist,” experimenting with nutrition programs and posting YouTube videos of new stretches in the team group chat, all to help create a culture.

Matt Barboza started the Wakefield boys’ volleyball team this season with one player — Rubens DaSilva — who had prior volleyball experience.

Advertisement

Wakefield is one of several first-year varsity programs popping up this season as boys’ volleyball continues to surge in Massachusetts. Others include Lynn English, Lynn Classical, Lynn Tech, Whittier Tech, Woburn, and Dracut.

But getting a team off the ground isn’t easy.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Wakefield’s Jayden Mens (left) and Kameron D’Ambrosio are both first-year players. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Barboza, a machinist and personal trainer who coaches JV basketball at Wayland, pitched the sport to his team and brought 16 players to tryouts. The volleyball bug has continued to attract students, even though the season is in full swing.

“It was one of those things where once tryouts started and a couple of kids went to tryouts and got to kind of get a feel for the sport, more kids started to come, and now it’s even blowing up a little bit more,” Barboza said.

DaSilva, a junior setter, has played volleyball since fifth grade and was on Wakefield’s girls’ team as a freshman. He didn’t expect many classmates to be interested in the sport, but has enjoyed showing them the ropes and absorbing their enthusiasm.

“They’re all learning super quick, which is crazy,” DaSilva said. “It’s cool to see them actually enjoy the sport, and it just makes me happy.”

Advertisement

Rubens DaSilva is the only Wakefield boys' volleyball player with experience prior to this season. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Alejandro Lazo is coaching Lynn English. Lazo’s eclectic sports background includes a college volleyball stint at Lesley. He’s also the special teams coordinator for the Bulldogs’ football team, and to his knowledge, the only official Chilean male curler on the world stage.

Several Lynn English students were already pushing to form a team, and by the time tryouts rolled around 35 players had signed up. Lazo says that because boys’ volleyball is a popular backyard activity and requires little equipment, it’s easier for people to take an interest and practice.

“A net and a ball makes it very accessible in comparison to hockey, football, lacrosse, where you really have to potentially invest in new equipment every other year,” he said.

Lynn Tech coach Kaitlyn Wechsler has helmed the girls’ side for four years and also leads the boys after the students pushed for a team of their own.

Wechsler found it easier to create a structure from her prior coaching experiences, but she also wanted to make it clear early that varsity sports are a different commitment from casual volleyball in gym class.

“So for some at the beginning, it was like, ‘Oh, I’m not going to be able to make it on this day or this day.’ And I was like, ‘But this is varsity,’ ” she said. “We’re competing, we’re playing, there’s playoffs. This is the real deal.”

Another challenge is maintaining buy-in through the inevitable lumps. No first-year team has multiple wins this season, and many, including Lynn English, are winless.

Advertisement

Lazo wants his team to appreciate the smaller moments and the learning process. He’s been teaching the Bulldogs strength-based yoga to build conditioning and foster a winning mentality. He wants Lynn English to catch opponents off guard, so before playing Revere, he had every player lie flat on the court in the “savasana” pose for 15 minutes as the Patriots filed into the gym.

“I tell them straight-up: Nobody knows us. Nobody expects anything from us. So we have to show up,” Lazo said.

Matt Barboza comes from a basketball background, as do several of his players. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Wakefield and Woburn join the Middlesex League, which includes perennial powers Lexington and Winchester. Barboza uses those losses as learning experiences and often references opponents’ film to explain concepts.

One common refrain he uses: Don’t be an NPC, or non-player character in video game terms.

“Because a lot of them play video games and stuff too, I’ll be like, ‘Don’t play a non player-character. You have to be a main character,’” Barboza said. “Understand when that ball is coming or if that ball is anywhere near you, you just have to be accountable.”

Why is boys’ volleyball exploding now? Barboza says that because the boys’ side is still budding, there are no preconceptions about what an athlete should look like. Anyone from any background can join and feel like they belong.

“I think volleyball, because it’s such a blank page in the state — there’s no stereotype for what a volleyball player is,” he said.

Rubens DaSilva's experience has helped steady Wakefield in its inaugural season. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Set points

• After starting 0-4, losing only to ranked teams, Wayland seems to have found its footing, defeating No. 10 Lexington and No. 11 Lincoln-Sudbury, each in five sets.

Advertisement

Coach Phil George actively looks to organize the toughest schedule possible, and his roster, with just one senior, is adjusting.

“Our record will always not be as polished as other programs, but our hope is our players will be ready by the time playoffs come,” he said.

Grayson Getz — a middle hitter who helped the Warriors rally against Lexington with 21 kills, 5 blocks, and 7 digs — is the lone senior. Freshman Finn Bell, the team’s top outside hitter, took over the game with 16 kills and five blocks to dig Wayland out of the 0-2 hole.

“He’s the most promising freshman I’ve seen in Massachusetts in a long time,” George said. “He really took over in the second half of the match.”

• It was a pivotal week for third-ranked Natick, which headed to No. 4 Newton North on Tuesday before hosting top-ranked Needham on Thursday. The Redhawks (3-1) won in four sets in Newton, but were swept at home by the state’s best two days later.

“It’s still early,” coach Peter Suxho said. “Sometimes playing good teams in the end, it’s no good. I like playing the strongest team in the beginning so you know where you are and you work harder.”

The Redhawks started strong, challenging Needham by tying the first set at 24, but the Rockets’ blocking gave them fits in the second set.

Advertisement

Natick has a good young core that Suxho expects will close the gap, with powerful outside hitters Matthew Salerno and Nicholas Bonavire and setters Branch Barnes and Harrison Landry complementing the team’s only senior, libero Shawn Ferguson.

Games to watch

Wednesday, No. 16 Cambridge at St. John’s Prep, 12 p.m. — Cambridge sits at 1-2, and will visit the Eagles, who are on a three-game winning streak.

Thursday, No. 11 Lincoln-Sudbury at No. 6 O’Bryant, 2 p.m. ― The Tigers took this matchup, 3-1, on March 31. The Warriors need to find their footing, falling to 1-4 on the season, but they’ve only been swept once.

Globe correspondent A.J. Traub contributed to this report