It pains Danilo Gallinari to not be ready for the Celtics’ playoffs run

Boston opens its playoff run with a series against Gallinari’s former team. He spent two seasons with the Hawks, including the club’s improbable run to the Eastern Conference finals two years ago.

The Celtics don’t anticipate Gallinari will be back for the postseason. It would be a bonus if he were to return from his serious knee injury, but the process to return has begun.

Danilo Gallinari has been cleared to run, take jump shots, and conduct light basketball activity as he continues his recovery from a torn left anterior cruciate ligament.

But the Hawks couldn’t match that performance last season, losing to top-seeded Miami in the first round, and Gallinari was eventually traded to the Spurs for Dejounte Murray. The Celtics signed the sharpshooter to provide another floor-stretching big man and add to their depth, but before he even reported to Boston, he tore his ACL in August playing for Team Italy in the EuroBasket tournament.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

He had surgery a month later and has been rehabilitating since, becoming more of a visual presence around the team the past few weeks as his condition has improved. He has been running sprints and doing other drills with assistant coaches.

Advertisement

He won’t make any promises about a potential return, but he won’t count it out.

“It’s feeling better,” Gallinari said of his knee. “I’m starting to do more stuff on the court. Of course, I’m still far away from playing because I haven’t done anything contact wise, no one-on-one or anything like that, to make that big step. It’s better, but it’s still a long way.”

Gallinari said his surgically repaired left knee is improving, but doesn’t have the same strength as the right knee.

“It doesn’t feel great yet,” he said. “So you have got to get those numbers right before you take any big steps on the court.”

Advertisement

Turning 35 in August, Gallinari is in a precarious position. He doesn’t want to push feverishly to return this season vulnerable and not completely healthy and risk another long-term injury with his career in its final stages. But he also wants to fulfill his commitment to the Celtics and attempt to become part of a team with legitimate title hopes. Gallinari has never played in an NBA Finals.

“I’m pushing it as hard as I can just to give my body a chance to be a player this season and play games this season,” he said. “But you have go to listen to your body. My mind-set is to work as hard as I can and we have done everything that we could because I don’t want to have any second thoughts when the season is over like I should have pushed myself harder. But if it happens, I’m happy. If it doesn’t happen, we did everything we could,”

Gallinari said he will listen to team doctors and heed their advice instead of opting to play because he’s pain-free. He’ll continue his rehabilitation during the Celtics’ playoff run and perhaps a surprising return.

“It’s going to be [consulting] with the doctor,” he said. “I’ve been through [a torn ACL] before and I have enough experience but the doctor is the one who puts hands on my knee and he knows the strategies, he knows the numbers, and the protocols, and so I’m trusting him.”

Advertisement

Gallinari signed a three-year, $61 million contract with the Hawks as part of a sign-and-trade deal with the Thunder in November 2020. He enjoyed two strong seasons with the Hawks, including a 10 3-point game against the Celtics, but his contract was used to acquire Murray. The Spurs bought out Gallinari and he eventually signed a two-year deal with the Celtics.

“I didn’t expect it, especially after the pretty good seasons I had over there,” Gallinari said of the trade. “But I’ve been in the league so many years, it’s part of the business. You move on and it’s all good. In my mind, I wanted to play for a contender.”

The 2021-22 Hawks didn’t come close to matching the previous season. The defense suffered, injuries set in, and the organization decided to make major changes, with Gallinari being one of them.

“Injuries didn’t help,” he said. “We also had a different team. We had two guys like Tony Snell and Solomon Hill the first year that were great for us. We lost a lot of close games that affected the seedings and we just weren’t the same team.”

Gallinari said he has grown closer to his Celtics teammates over the past few weeks as he ascends toward returning. And he’s offering any advice on facing his former team.

“I’ve been able to attend team meetings now and so I’m closer to the team than before and talking about game plans,” he said. “This is what we’ve been waiting for so everybody is locked in and ready to go. We’ve been talking about tendencies, game plans that are hopefully going to be successful, and guys have been asking me questions and we have been sharing everything.”

Advertisement

Watching hasn’t been easy. Gallinari is itching to help but he has to exhibit patience, even if that means waiting until next season.

“It’s always tough now, being a basketball player and I think it’s going to be tough when you are 50 or 55 or 60 years old and you cannot play anymore,” he said. “The day that I’ll be back is going to come and so I’m looking forward to it.”

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.