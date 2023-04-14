Joe Mazzulla, Malcolm Brogdon finalists for NBA awards — but Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, and Jaylen Brown shut out

The NBA announced the finalists for some of their biggest annual year-end awards Friday for the 2022-23 regular season.

The Celtics were represented by Joe Mazzulla (Coach of the Year) and Malcolm Brogdon (Sixth Man), but Marcus Smart will not be defending his Defensive Player of the Year title, nor were Jayson Tatum nor Jaylen Brown finalists for any of the awards.

The three finalists for MVP are Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, and Denver’s Nikola Jokić.