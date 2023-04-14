Joe Mazzulla, Malcolm Brogdon finalists for NBA awards — but Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, and Jaylen Brown shut out

The NBA announced the finalists for some of their biggest annual year-end awards Friday for the 2022-23 regular season.
The Celtics were represented by Joe Mazzulla (Coach of the Year) and Malcolm Brogdon (Sixth Man), but Marcus Smart will not be defending his Defensive Player of the Year title, nor were Jayson Tatum nor Jaylen Brown finalists for any of the awards.
The three finalists for MVP are Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, and Denver’s Nikola Jokić.
All of the finalists were chosen based on voting results from a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters,
The winners of the awards will be revealed on TNT throughout the playoffs. That schedule will be announced Sunday.
Here below are the three finalists for each annual award, listed in alphabetical order.
Clutch Player of the Year — Jimmy Butler, Heat; DeMar DeRozan, Bulls; De’Aaron Fox, Kings.
Defensive Player of the Year — Jaren Jackson Jr., Grizzlies; Brook Lopez, Bucks; Evan Mobley, Cavaliers.
Most Improved Player — Jalen Brunson, Knicks; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder; Lauri Markkanen, Jazz.
Most Valuable Player — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks; Joel Embiid, 76ers; Nikola Jokić, Nuggets.
Rookie of the Year — Paolo Banchero, Magic; Walker Kessler, Jazz; Jalen Williams, Thunder.
Sixth Man of the Year — Malcolm Brogdon, Celtics; Bobby Portis Jr., Bucks; Immanuel Quickley, Knicks.
Coach of the Year — Mike Brown, Kings; Mark Daigneault, Thunder; Joe Mazzulla, Celtics.