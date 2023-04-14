Logan Webb, Giants agree to a five-year, $90 million contract through 2028

The right-hander from Rocklin outside Sacramento reached a $90 million, five-year agreement with the Giants on Friday that keeps him with the franchise from 2024-28. Webb loves seeing kids in his jersey — he was that young boy not so long ago.

He grew up a baseball nut in Northern California and will get to keep pitching close to home in the Bay Area.

Community matters so much to Logan Webb that he realizes staying with the San Francisco Giants for the long haul is an opportunity to cherish.

“It was just important for me to be able to say I can wear a Giants uniform for a long time. It’s important for not only myself but my family and especially my community back home," he said. "I know they’re very excited. There’s a lot of diehard Giants fans in Rocklin, California. This is where I want to be. It’s an honor.”

The 26-year-old Webb is earning $4.6 million this season in his first year of arbitration eligibility and would have been eligible for free agency after the 2025 season.

In 2021 pitching his first full major league season, Webb won his final 10 decisions over a 20-start unbeaten streak and helped the Giants to a franchise-record 107 wins and an NL West crown.

“Logan is really the embodiment of the kind of player we want to build around when considering the performance, the competitiveness, his love and ties with the Bay Area, how much the organization means to him as a homegrown player,” Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said. “So it’s really the perfect fit and we’re just delighted to be making this announcement and look forward to having Logan in a Giants uniform for a very long time.”

Webb went a career-best 15-9 with a 2.90 ERA in 32 starts last year, striking out 163 and walking 49 in 192⅓ innings. He is 0-3 with a 4.76 ERA this season heading into a scheduled start Sunday in Detroit.

For his career, Webb is 31-22 with a 3.59 ERA, striking out 426 and walking 126 in 451⅔ innings.

As part of the agreement, he will make donations to the Giants Community Fund of $40,000 next year, $60,000 in 2025, $115,000 in 2026 and 2027 and $120,000 in 2028. Portions of those contributions will go toward awareness surrounding the dangers of fentanyl after he lost a cousin in December 2021 to a counterfeit pill.

Moncada out, Jiménez in

The Chicago White Sox placed third baseman Yoán Moncada on the 10-day injured list and reinstated outfielder/designated hitter Eloy Jiménez from the IL.

Moncada is dealing with lower back soreness and his move was made retroactive to Tuesday. He is off to a strong start, batting .308 with two homers and five RBIs in nine games.

Jiménez strained his left hamstring during the team’s home opener on April 3 against San Francisco. He went 4 for 19 with three RBIs in five games before the IL stint.

Grissom replaces Arcia

Shortstop Orlando Arcia was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Atlanta Braves with a microfracture in his left wrist. To fill the roster spot, the Braves summoned middle infielder Vaughn Grissom from Triple A.

In spring training, Arcia beat out Grissom and Braden Shewmake as the replacement for Dansby Swanson, who left Atlanta in free agency to sign with the Chicago Cubs.