Max Strus, Jimmy Butler carry Heat past Bulls and into playoff date with Bucks

But Butler scored while getting fouled with 2:17 left to put Miami ahead for good, found Strus for a 3-pointer — his seventh of the night — a minute later to push the lead to five, and Strus sealed it with three free throws after getting fouled on a try from beyond the arc with 40 seconds remaining.

Tyler Herro added 12 points and Bam Adebayo grabbed 17 rebounds for Miami, which trailed by 6 midway through the final quarter.

MIAMI — Max Strus and Jimmy Butler scored 31 points apiece, and the Miami Heat got into the playoffs by rallying in the final minutes to beat the Chicago Bulls, 102-91, in an Eastern Conference play-in game Friday night.

Advertisement

The win gives Miami the No. 8 seed in the East, and a first-round matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, the NBA’s top overall seed, starting Sunday.

DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 26 points and nine assists. Alex Caruso added 16 points, Zach Lavine had 15 but shot just 6 for 20, and Coby White scored 14 for the Bulls.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

Chicago got a road win at Toronto on Wednesday to extend its season, but couldn’t get the second road victory it needed to make the playoffs.

The Heat led by 14 in the first quarter, held as much as a 10-point lead in the third quarter, then found themselves down by six with 7:12 remaining.

A 9-3 spurt over the next two minutes — Butler had 7 of the points, Strus had the other 2 — pulled the Heat into a tie, and into all-too-familiar territory. The NBA defines clutch games as those that are within 5 points or fewer in the final five minutes, and the Heat played a league-high 54 of them during the regular season.

Maybe it prepared them for this moment. White made a 3-pointer with 3:47 left to put the Bulls up 90-87.

Advertisement

The score the rest of the way: Heat 15, Bulls 1.

The Heat and Bucks split four meetings this season, both going 2-0 at home. Butler averaged 22 points per game to lead all players in the season series. Adebayo and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo both averaged 19.5, and Herro averaged 19.