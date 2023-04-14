No. 1 Westwood connects late in highly anticipated girls’ lacrosse battle with No. 5 Franklin

FRANKLIN — In a matchup of two girls’ lacrosse powers, top-ranked Westwood settled into a second-half rhythm to separate from fifth-ranked Franklin for a 14-10 win Friday afternoon at Pisini Stadium.

With the score tied at 10 and just under seven minutes remaining, the Wolverines (4-1) rattled off four unanswered goals.

“It took us a while, but we had to settle [ourselves],” Westwood coach Margot Spatola said. “Finally, everyone took a collective deep breath. We started winning the ball and possessing.”