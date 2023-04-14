No. 1 Westwood connects late in highly anticipated girls’ lacrosse battle with No. 5 Franklin

FRANKLIN — In a matchup of two girls’ lacrosse powers, top-ranked Westwood settled into a second-half rhythm to separate from fifth-ranked Franklin for a 14-10 win Friday afternoon at Pisini Stadium.
With the score tied at 10 and just under seven minutes remaining, the Wolverines (4-1) rattled off four unanswered goals.
“It took us a while, but we had to settle [ourselves],” Westwood coach Margot Spatola said. “Finally, everyone took a collective deep breath. We started winning the ball and possessing.”
UMass commit Ava Connaughton netted the winner , which came after two Franklin goals in a 90-second span. Connaughton (four goals) found a hole in Franklin’s defense and sniped the top left corner over sophomore goaltender Ella Mahoney (18 saves). Mahoney, who shined with 14 first-half saves, was pressured frequently in the final period.
“Our possessions on offense were really short-lived,” Franklin coach Kristin Guarino said after her team fell to 5-1. “We just didn’t have the ball enough, so we were playing a ton of defense.”
Connaughton was joined in the attack by sophomore Caroline Nozzolillo (3 goals) and senior Lillian Hancock (2 goals, 2 assists).
Franklin, which recently picked up its 100th consecutive league win, valued the experience of competitive nonleague play.
“This is the type of games we want. We have a lot of nonleague games coming up that we will continue to use and be better,” Guarino said.
Seniors Lindsay Atkinson (4 goals) and Jamie Tanner (3 goals) led the Panthers.