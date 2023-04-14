Game 14: Angels at Red Sox lineups and notes

After getting swept by the Rays, the Red Sox return to Fenway Park for a seven-game homestand, beginning Friday night with the first of four games against the Angels.
It’s been an uneven season for the Sox, to say the least. After taking two of three from Baltimore to open the season, they were swept at home by Pittsburgh, then pulled off a sweep of their own at Detroit, before dropping four in a row at Tropicana Field to fall eight games back in last place in the American League East.
Tanner Houck, who has posted victories over the Orioles and Tigers, will be on the mound for the opener as the Sox look to right the ship. He should have Rafael Devers and Masataka Yoshida playing behind him. Devers had the day off Thursday, while Yoshida missed the last two games against Tampa Bay with a tight hamstring, but both are expected back.
The Angels have won two in a row and had Thursday off.
Here is a preview.
Lineups
ANGELS (7-5): TBA
Pitching: LHP Patrick Sandoval (1-0, 1.64 ERA)
RED SOX (5-8): TBA
Pitching: RHP Tanner Houck (2-0, 4.50 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: Apple TV+, WEEI-FM 93.7
Angels vs. Houck: David Fletcher 1-2, Jake Lamb 1-2, Brett Phillips 0-2, Anthony Rendon 0-1, Luis Rengifo 0-1, Gio Urshela 0-3, Taylor Ward 1-2
Red Sox vs. Sandoval: Yu Chang 0-4, Rafael Devers 2-3, Kiké Hernández 0-4, Rob Refsnyder 0-2, Raimel Tapia 1-2, Justin Turner 5-10
Stat of the day: The Red Sox are third in the American League and fourth in MLB in runs (71), trailing the Rays (101), Dodgers (79), and Orioles (74).
Notes: Houck is 1-1 with a 14.54 ERA two career appearances against the Angels. … The Sox will face lefthanded starters the next three nights: Sandoval, Tyler Anderson on Saturday, and Reid Detmers on Sunday). Shohei Ohtani will get the nod for the Patriots Day game. … Sandoval has faced the Red Sox only once in his career, when he gave up four runs in 4⅔ innings on Aug. 11, 2019.
