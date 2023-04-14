Game 14: Angels at Red Sox lineups and notes

After getting swept by the Rays, the Red Sox return to Fenway Park for a seven-game homestand, beginning Friday night with the first of four games against the Angels.

It’s been an uneven season for the Sox, to say the least. After taking two of three from Baltimore to open the season, they were swept at home by Pittsburgh, then pulled off a sweep of their own at Detroit, before dropping four in a row at Tropicana Field to fall eight games back in last place in the American League East.

Tanner Houck, who has posted victories over the Orioles and Tigers, will be on the mound for the opener as the Sox look to right the ship. He should have Rafael Devers and Masataka Yoshida playing behind him. Devers had the day off Thursday, while Yoshida missed the last two games against Tampa Bay with a tight hamstring, but both are expected back.