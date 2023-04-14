Red Sox capitalize on Angels’ mistakes and benefit from a Rafael Devers HR to win in Fenway return

The Angels obliged to provide the latter. Los Angeles committed three errors, hit two Red Sox batters, had both a wild pitch and passed ball, and went 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position, opening the door for the Sox to claim a 5-3 victory that satisfied a sellout crowd of 36,680.

In the wake of a four-game sweep in Tampa Bay, the Red Sox were not in search of artistry on Friday night at Fenway Park. The team simply needed to jumpstart a homestand with a victory, whether elegant or grotesque.

The contest started inauspiciously for the Red Sox.

The team is amply familiar with Hunter Renfroe’s prodigious, made-for-Fenway pull power, but the outfielder who spent the 2021 season in Boston nonetheless proved happy to offer a reminder of that trait. He jumped on a Tanner Houck slider that caught too much of the plate and skied a two-run, two-out double high off the Wall in the first inning to give the Angels an immediate 2-0 advantage.

That margin initially seemed sizable with the Red Sox flailing against Angels southpaw Patrick Sandoval. In their first time through the order, the Sox were 0-for-8 with four strikeouts and one walk, the third time in four days they went hitless in their lineup’s first look at an opposing starter.

But the lineup showed life in its second look at Sandoval, abetted by self-immolation from the Angels. Devers reached on a fielding error by shortstop Luis Rengifo to open the fourth inning, advanced to second on a Sandoval wild pitch, and scored when a Kiké Hernández flyball plopped down the right-field line for an RBI double that brought the Sox within 2-1.

While Sandoval nearly escaped, striking out the next two Sox hitters, he issued a four-pitch walk to eight-hole hitter Connor Wong. With men on first and second, Yu Chang then bounced what should have been an inning-ending grounder to third base, but Anthony Rendon inexplicably threw flat-footed across the diamond, bouncing his throw into the camera well for a game-tying, two-base error.

One Alex Verdugo walk later, Sandoval’s night was done after 3⅔ innings in which he allowed two runs, both unearned, on three hits and three walks while striking out six. His combination of excellent stuff and an inability to harness it for strikes was matched by Houck, who was done after four innings in which he danced through traffic to limit the Angels to two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out six.

With the game turned to a battle of the bullpens, the Sox claimed the advantage when Devers jumped on a middle-middle, first-pitch curveball from Jimmy Herget with one out in the fifth. Devers’s 107 m.ph. rocket stayed just inside the Pesky Pole for a solo homer, the slugger’s sixth home run of the young season, to put the Sox ahead, 3-2.

The Angels gifted the Sox an additional pair of runs in the sixth, a rally that commenced when Aaron Loup hit the Nos. 8 and 9 Red Sox hitters (Wong and Chang). With two outs and runners on second and third, Rendon again fielded a routine grounder and threw it away to plate a run. After a Devers walk, catcher Logan O’Hoppe’s passed ball allowed a fifth Sox run to cross the plate.

That insurance, the fourth and fifth unearned runs of the game for the Red Sox, proved significant when reliever Josh Winckowski got touched by the Angels for a run in the seventh.

Despite that yield, however, Winckowski continued his early-season emergence as a weapon out of the bullpen. The righthander allowed just the one run over three frames and for the season has a 1.50 ERA in a dozen innings. His strong work on Friday created a bridge directly from Houck to the team’s late-innings relievers.

John Schreiber worked around a pair of singles with a pair of strikeouts in the eighth, leaving Kenley Jansen to handle the heart of the Angels order in the ninth.

Jansen looked the part of one of the greatest closers in baseball history, blowing away Mike Trout (swinging) and Shohei Ohtani (looking) at 96 m.p.h. cutters to open the frame. After a single by Rendon, Jansen came back to strike out Renfroe on a slider to secure the win and his fourth save.

