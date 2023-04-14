The Revolution are off to an even better start than 2021 — but are they that good?

“I don’t know the answer to that question,” sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena said after practice this week. “We’re not 25 percent through the season yet. And I know people write about MVPs and all of this stuff and Supporters’ Shield. It’s all just garbage talk at this point. We don’t know how good we can be. I think we’ll know more as we get into the second half of the season.”

So, just how proficient is this version of the Revolution?

FOXBOROUGH — In 2021, the Revolution compiled the best record in MLS history. This season, they are ahead of that team’s pace and will take a 5-1-1 mark into Saturday’s visit to the Columbus Crew.

Arena might be expressing coach-speak caution about his team, understandable since 27 games remain. But with 16 points in seven matches (2.29 per game), the Revolution are on pace to total 79 points, which would be 6 more than the league-best total of 73 two years ago.

“But to be off to a good start is a real plus, and our team is improved from last year, for sure,” Arena said. “You can never compare teams, year to year. I think it’s a mistake to even think that way. That was a different team than the one we have now. It’s different now, but I don’t even know what kind of start we got in 2021.”

The Revolution stand in second place in the Eastern Conference, a point behind behind FC Cincinnati (5-0-2, 17 points). Certainly, the Revolution are better off than a year ago, when they failed to make the playoffs, struggling to recover after going 2-4-1 through seven games. But successful starts do not guarantee playoff success. Better to start slow and finish fast, performances peaking in the postseason.

Two years ago, the Revolution opened with a 4-1-2 mark after seven matches. They clinched a playoff berth early, earned a first-round bye, and were guaranteed home field through the postseason.

But supposed advantages seemed to work against them — some blamed a Supporters’ Shield jinx, others a lack of activity (23-day break) — and they were eliminated in their playoff opener, a penalty-kicks loss to New York City FC after playing to a 2-2 tie.

The Revolution have had one better beginning to a season; in 2005, they ran off an 11-game unbeaten streak (7-0-4) on the way to finishing 17-7-8 (59 points). They advanced to the MLS Cup final, but were not at full strength because of injuries, and fell, 1-0, in overtime to the Los Angeles Galaxy. That was the second of their five MLS Cup defeats from 2002-14.

As for positive signs this year, the Revolution snapped the season-opener hex in February, victorious in their first game for the first time since 2013. Dylan Borrero (two goals) has sparked the offense on the left wing, and Gustavo Bou (passport problems) and captain Carles Gil (hamstring) have returned to action. And the defense has been solid, goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic recording his fourth shutout with a 4-0 victory over CF Montreal last Saturday.

But as impressive as the Revolution have been, their one defeat — by a 4-0 score to Los Angeles FC —suggests vulnerability, especially on the road.

Playing on the road against the Crew (4-2-1, 13 points) is expected to be the Revolution’s toughest challenge since that March 12 visit to LAFC. The Crew lead MLS in scoring (17 goals), have a three-game victory streak (12-1 goal differential), and are unbeaten at home in nine games (6-0-3) since last August.

The Crew have been revitalized under coach Wilfried Nancy, who last season guided Montreal to victories over the Revolution by scores of 4-0 and 1-0, the games marked by Montreal’s physical edge.

“We saw that style last year obviously with Montreal, so we’re aware of their tendencies,” Arena said. “They are going to be a handful and they are a little bit different than most teams in the league.

“He has done a very good job, plays a unique style of play, very aggressive attacking group of players, well-organized team. His team last year in Montreal was a very good one and he’s doing the same in Columbus. So in a short period of time, he has an outstanding record.”

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.