Sizing up the Celtics-Hawks first-round playoff matchup

The Hawks are just 10-11 since Quin Snyder took over as coach, but his fingerprints have started to become visible. Snyder guided Atlanta to wins over the Warriors, Cavaliers, Magic, and Bulls over the final month of the regular season, and the Hawks have a blistering 119.2 offensive rating under him that would lead the league over a full season.

Here are seven things to watch for as the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Hawks begins Saturday afternoon.

Snyder is trying to get his team to embrace the 3-point shot more. The Hawks attempted just 30.5 per game this season, ranking 28th in the NBA. That figure rose only slightly under Snyder, who helped start the 3-point revolution during his tenure with the Jazz.

The 3-pointer is the great equalizer in the NBA, giving overmatched teams such as the Hawks the best chance of pulling off an upset. But the Celtics shot it more frequently (42.6 per game) and effectively (37.7 percent) than Atlanta did.

It’s probably too late for Atlanta to fully reinvent itself, but Snyder is a skilled tactician.

2. Attacking Trae

Hawks guard Trae Young is one of the NBA’s most dynamic offensive players, but he remains a defensive liability. He doesn’t have the size or strength to keep up with the Celtics’ more physical guards, and they have successfully hunted Young on switches this season.

Look for Atlanta to try to protect Young as much as it can, but that inevitably will just lead to sudden advantages elsewhere that the Celtics will swiftly exploit.

Although Atlanta’s offense sputters to a standstill when Young sits — its 111.4 offensive rating with him on the bench would rank 25th in the NBA — the defense is 2 points per 100 possessions better without him.

3. Hot hand

Jaylen Brown needed five stitches on a finger on his right hand after suffering a laceration when picking up a glass vase last week. On Thursday, he had his stitches removed and returned to practice, but the injury was on his shooting hand, so it’ll be worth watching to see whether it affects his rhythm.

Brown said he’ll wear some protection on his hand in Saturday’s Game 1.

“I don’t think it really impacts too much,” Brown said. “A little bit, maybe it gives you a different feel on the ball a little bit, but this time, you have to be able to adjust and be ready for each game.”

Marcus Smart missed the last three regular-season games because of a pinched nerve in his neck, but should be fine.

4. Achilles’ heel?

The Celtics’ second-ranked defense had another great season, but its struggles were often caused by poor offensive rebounding and issues stopping fast breaks. These are both areas to watch against the Hawks.

Atlanta plays fast, ranking sixth in the league with 101.56 possessions per game. But the Celtics’ struggles in transition have usually been caused by clunky offense that ignited these opportunities for the opponent. The offense should be able to pick apart the Hawks, helping mitigate issues stopping fast breaks.

The Hawks, led by Clint Capela, can be dangerous on the offensive glass, however. They pulled down 22 offensive boards in their upset over the Heat in Tuesday’s play-in game and rank 10th in offensive rebound percentage. But Celtics center Robert Williams missed all three games against the Hawks this season, and his presence should make a significant difference.

5. Hauser time?

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla likely will condense his rotation. But look for second-year sharpshooter Sam Hauser to at least get a look against Atlanta’s overmatched defense. Hauser connected on a blistering 17 of 25 3-point attempts (68 percent) in three games against the Hawks this season.

6. Getting benched

Atlanta’s starting lineup of Young, Dejounte Murray, DeAndre Hunter, John Collins, and Capela was actually quite effective this season, registering a plus-5.3 net rating. Things tend to crumble when Atlanta is forced to go to its bench, but trade-deadline acquisition Saddiq Bey has at least provided some firepower and stability.

Bey had success against the Celtics when he played for the Pistons, including a 7-for-7 3-point night two years ago. Also, backup guard Bogdan Bogdanovic missed all three of Atlanta’s games against the Celtics this year.

7. Quick work

The Celtics are heavy favorites in this series, and it will be important for them to dispose of the Hawks as quickly as possible. The shorter the series, the fewer chances there are for a player to get injured and the more time there is to stay rested and refreshed for what figures to be a long playoff run.

If the Celtics drop more than one game in this series, it’ll be a disappointment. The Hawks did get a jolt of confidence from their play-in win over Miami. The Celtics should waste little time erasing that.

